$8.2M Cardinals star picked as top trade chip by sportscaster over Nolan Arenado, Bo Bichette

The MLB trade deadline is still three months away, and it's that time of the year when teams start to assess their condition. Those looking like early postseason contenders are looking to buy, while those with no hope of making the playoffs will sell off the players who are in their final year of team control for quality prospects.

Among the trade contenders, Nolan Arenado and Bo Bichette are some of the biggest names that could get moved ahead of the deadline. However, MLB Network analyst Greg Amsinger believes there's another player who will be the biggest trade target.

On Wednesday, Amsinger revealed his nine best trade chips in the MLB. Bichette is placed No. 9 while Arenado is No. 5 on his list. The top spot is taken by the St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley, who signed a one-year, $8.2 million deal in the offseason.

"But number one is Ryan Helsley," Amsinger said. "I'm sorry — Ryan Helsley is the closer that so many teams need. There are clubs that are in dire need of a stopper in the ninth inning.

"The Philadelphia Phillies come to mind. How about the Texas Rangers? Is Luke Jackson really the guy? I think Ryan Helsley is going to have so many suitors. The Cardinals are going to haul for him."

Amsinger went on to ask co-host Dan Plesac what he thinks about Helsley.

"There are going to be a lot of teams getting into June and July that look toward the back end of the bullpen," Plesac said. "Bullpens are more important than ever now in the game of baseball because very few starters get through seven innings. I agree with you — there's going to be a huge chance."

Nolan Arenado and Bo Bichette should likely get moved

The entire offseason went by and the St. Louis Cardinals couldn't complete their goal, which was to trade away third baseman Nolan Arenado. There was a deal in place with the Houston Astros for him, but Arenado vetoed a trade there because he has a no-trade clause in his contract.

However, as the trade deadline approaches, there is a chance that more and more teams will be interested in him. It also helps that the Cardinals are 14-17, meaning they are not looking like serious contenders.

Meanwhile, Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette could also be on the trade block given the team is only 14-16 and may not qualify for the postseason in the stacked AL East division. As such, the Blue Jays may trade away the shortstop for a lucrative haul of prospects to be better in the future.

