"85th win of the season. Back on track. Time to get the division title wrapped up" - New York Yankees fans elated after Aaron Judge's multi-home run game lifts team over Boston Red Sox in extra innings

The New York Yankees survived a nailbiter in Beantown after defeating the Boston Red Sox in extra innings 7-6. The Yankees were in town for a brief two-game series and opened it up with an exciting victory over their arch-rivals.

Aaron Judge was once again in his usual imperious form in the contest. The American League MVP candidate finished the night with two home runs. This pushed the All-Star's number to 57 for the year.

It was a back-and-forth affair from the get-go. Fenway Park continues to be the bane of Gerrit Cole's existence.

The New York Yankees ace has a 5.38 career ERA at Fenway and the Red Sox didn't waste any time exposing Cole. Despite striking out 10 Red Sox batters, Cole gave up two home runs and a total of four runs to Boston's batting order.

With the Red Sox leading in the sixth, Judge tied the game at 3-3 with a solo shot for his his 56th home run of the year. Two innings later, he would once more blast a solo bomb to tie the game at 4-4. This was Judge's 57th home run of the year and it got him another step closer to Roger Maris' record.

The score was tied by the end of the regular innings of play. Gleyber Torres had a bases-clearing double in the top of the tenth to give the Yankees a 7-4.

The Red Sox tried to fight back courtesy of an Alex Verdugo RBI single and Wandy Peralta's wild pitch. However, it would be the last run that the Red Sox would score as the New York Yankees escaped with the win.

New York Yankees with a statement win

The New York Yankees might have left it a bit too close in the game against Boston but they displayed the drive to win against their arch nemesis.

The Yankees have now won three straight games heading into the series closer against the Red Sox. After stumbling in the month of August with a 10-18 record, the team has now won seven of 11 games in the month of September.

After the short series with the Red Sox, the Yankees will travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for interleague play. The team's offense will be tested in the three-game set as Milwaukee boasts one of the best pitching staff in the league.

