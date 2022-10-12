"90s mini dress came out to play" - Vanessa Hudgens set Instagram on fire with her glamorous retro look, left boyfriend Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker impressed

Actress Vanessa Hudgens, best known for her role as Gabriella Montez in the "High School Musical" film series, is currently dating Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker. The pair went public with their relationship in February 2021 after dating rumors first surfaced in November 2020.

MLB fans who follow Hudgens know she is super-active on Instagram. She loves to give her fans a sneak peek into her life. On Sunday, Hudgens took to Instagram to post a glamorous picture that channeled a retro look. She wore a purple furry dress with jet-black gloves.

The "High School Musical" alum kept the entire look classy by pulling off a high-braided hairdo with winged eyeliner.

The caption that accompanied Hudgens' post was equally as interesting as her retro attire:

"90s mini dress came out to play."

Undeniably, Hudgens set Instagram on fire. Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker was impressed with his famous girlfriend's effortlessly chic look and was quick to leave a like on her Instagram post.

Reno Aces outfielder, Cole Tucker liked Vanessa Hudgen's IG picture.

Tucker's small gestures toward Hudgens make it evident time and again that he is really into her. Vanessa Hudgens is one lucky girl.

Vanessa Hudgens' purple furry mini dress is a part of Vanessa x Fabletics collection

Vanessa Hudgens feature on the cover for the 'It' issue for Nylon Magazine.

The purple mini dress that the "High School Musical" star donned in her recent Instagram post is part of the latest Vanessa x Fabletics collection.

Founded in 2013, Fabletics offers affordable, high-quality and stylish workout clothes for women and men. It was co-founded by Adam Goldenberg, Don Ressler, Ginger Ressler and Kate Hudson.

After teaming up with Fabletics for the spring fashion collection in April 2022, this is Vanessa's second collaboration with the brand. The collection is designed for the needs of the winter season. Taking inspiration from her early 2000s wardrobe and style, Hudgens contributed to the designs of the Vanessa x Fabletics collection.

The September 2022 Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics collection includes dressier items as well as workout sets, intimates and soft knits. Neon pops and colorful designs are the unique selling points for the collection.

Hudgens spoke about the collection:

"I love the transition from Summer to Fall, and all the traditions that come along with it. We kept this collection seasonal, incorporating cozy knits and dressier pieces. And brought back my favorite activewear sets- this time adding a matte foil and high gloss shine to the fabric."

Interestingly, the collection consciously avoided using animal-based leather and instead opted for faux mohair and vegan leather fabric. Hudgens added:

"We spent months creating the perfect faux mohair and vegan leather fabric that I am really excited about and know they will quickly become go-to wardrobe staples."

"Introducing my latest VanessaxFabletics Collection. Fuzzy fabrics. Black and neon. 90’s vibes. Activewear fit. Designed by me, and inspired by favorite time of year. Here are all the pieces you can shop: Sterling, Slate, Vegan Leather, 90s Mini Dress, Cropped Cardigan." - @Fabletics

Starting on Oct. 1, 2022, the Vanessa Hudgens x Fabletics collection was made available on Fabletics.com and Fabletics stores across the USA.

