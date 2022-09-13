"What a shoot. Thank you Nylonmag for having me as your it girl" - Arizona Diamondbacks' shortstop Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens shares a sneak peek from her shoot for Nylon Magazine

Arizona Diamondbacks' shortstop Cole Tucker's girlfriend and singer, Vanessa Hudgens, sent fans into a frenzy after starring on the cover of the new issue of NYLON magazine.

The actress was on the cover to promote the magazine’s “It Girl” issue, sharing a photo in all-pink attire on Instagram. The caption read:

"What a shoot 😝🥰❤️ thank you @nylonmag for having me as your it girl 😉✨"

Hudgens also revealed that she met Tucker through a celebrity Zoom meditation group set up by singer Joe Jonas. She said:

“I’m not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes. I did not expect it at all. I don’t think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I’d be like, ‘This is where I’ll meet my person.’ I just showed up and I was like, ‘Who the f*ck is that?’”

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands in November 2020. Since then, the pair have been open about their relationship on social media, completing more than a year and a half together.

Vanessa Hudgens in no rush to tie the knot with boyfriend Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens has previously admitted that Cole is the perfect man for her and opened up about how happy she is with him. She added that she was grateful to have him in her life, and that the duo are very committed to each other.

Tucker spent most of time in the MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates before switching to the Diamondbacks

Per an insider on "US Weekly," Vanessa Hudgens is focused on her career. Speaking further about her relationship with the MLB star, the source said:

"Vanessa is also committed to her career and not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage. They are very in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other."

Reno Aces @Aces



Cole Tucker launches a home run for his first hit since returning from the IL.



@cotuck | #Aceball Welcome back, ColeCole Tucker launches a home run for his first hit since returning from the IL. Welcome back, Cole 🙌Cole Tucker launches a home run for his first hit since returning from the IL. @cotuck | #Aceball https://t.co/4NEVx1cATL

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Tucker in the first round of the 2014 draft. However, he had to wait until April 2019 to make his debut in the league. In June 2022, the Diamondbacks claimed Cole Tucker off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

