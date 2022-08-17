"Not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage” - Vanessa Hudgens does not want to rush into marriage with boyfriend Cole Tucker

Actress Vanessa Hudgens of "High School Musical" fame is romantically involved with Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker. The Reno Aces are the Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Vanessa and Cole made their relationship official on Instagram on February 14, 2021, with a heart-melting photo. Vanessa feels Cole is the perfect man for her and opened up about how happy she is with him.

She said:

"He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Meanwhile, Cole Tucker openly professed his love for Hudgens.

"I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” he told reporters in February 2021. “But I don’t want it to be, ‘Oh, Cole’s dating Vanessa … ’ I don’t want it to be treated any differently. She’s great. She’ll be around."

"It’s you, it’s me, it’s us." - Vanesa Hudgens

In December 2021, the pair celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

In December 2021, the pair celebrated their one-year dating anniversary.

"Vanessa Hudgens' One-Year Anniversary Post to Cole Tucker Is the Cutest." - Cosmpolition

However, Vanessa, who made the first move and slid into Cole's DM, is in no hurry to marry him.

Per an insider at "US Weekly,"

"They are very in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other."

It was also revealed that Vanessa wants to build her career and is not looking to settle down soon.

"Vanessa is also committed to her career and not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage."

It was also revealed that Vanessa wants to build her career and is not looking to settle down soon.

"Vanessa Hudgens is 'not focusing on marriage' in her committed relationship to Cole Tucker... after one year of dating." - Showbiz

In August 2022, the pair is going strong and often chooses to get involved in cute PDAs.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker engage in PDA on Instagram

Vanesssa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa and Cole have each other's back and never shy away from indulging in social media PDA.

Recently, Reno Aces outfielder Cole Tucker left a comment on one of Vanessa's Instagram posts.

"Viva Italia." - Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker showed his love, saying:

"Can't get enough."

Cole Tucker left a comment on Vanessa Hudgens' IG post.

Come December, Vanessa and Cole will celebrate two years of togetherness.

