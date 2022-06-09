"98% of the time nothing happens other than a bunch of dudes running at each other" - Fans disappointed bench-clearing brawl between Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros did not feature any hot action

On June 7, MLB fans were utterly disappointed after a bench-clearing brawl between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros didn't feature any explosive action but only verbal confrontation. Wondering what led to the short-lived brawl? Seattle's Ty France was struck in the back by a pitched ball, which was thrown by Houston's reliever Hector Neris. Immediately, Scott Servais, the manager of the Mariners, started jawing and stepped out of the dugout in a rage. Both benches vacated in a flash.

"Benches cleared in the Seattle Mariners-Houston Astros game after Hector Neris threw behind Ty France." - @ AT&T SportsNet - Southwest Region

Baseball bench-clearing brawls are funny since, most of the time, nothing occurs other than a bunch of men racing at each other to stop the fight.

MLB fans react on Facebook and Twitter regarding the bench-clearing brawl between Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros

Mariners vs Astros MLB game

Check out the hilarious fan reactions on Twitter and Facebook about the Mariners and Astros bench-clearing brawl.

Ric Meyer, one of the Twitter users, says he has never been able to understand one aspect of baseball, i.e., clearing the benches and bullpen for nothing.

Ric Meyer, one of the Twitter users, says he has never been able to understand one aspect of baseball, i.e., clearing the benches and bullpen for nothing.

Chicken Parm25 says baseball brawls are extremely stupid.

Chicken Parm25 says baseball brawls are extremely stupid.

On Facebook, Zach Nuetzman sarcastically said the brawl between the Mariners and Astros was intense, while Sam Wright pointed out how no players were involved. It was only between coaches.

Fans comment on MLB on Fox's Facebook post about the Mariners and Astros brawl.

Richard Nowland wishes baseball brawls were similar to hockey fights that involve punches, and Kelly Huntsman feels the act of bench-clearing looks foolish.

Comments about Mariners and Astros brawl on June 7

Boss Nass on Twitter said how all the yelling and running toward the field leads to nothing.

Boss Nass on Twitter said how all the yelling and running toward the field leads to nothing.

Monica Whiteley expressed her thoughts that the two-minute brawl between the Mariners and the Astros was a waste of time.

An MLB fan comments on Facebook about the Astros vs Seattle Mariners brawl.

MLB has announced that Héctor Neris has been suspended for four games due to his unacceptable behavior in the first part of the ninth inning.

"Héctor Neris will appeal his suspension, so he's available tonight." - @Brian McTaggart

"Héctor Neris will appeal his suspension, so he's available tonight." - @Brian McTaggart

Additionally, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker has been levied with a fine, and Mariners manager Scott Servais has been suspended for one game.

