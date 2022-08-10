"A 4-0 lead was not enough" "Do f****ng better" - Texas Rangers fans furious after team blows 4-run lead against the Houston Astros

The Houston Astros stormed back from a four-run deficit to complete their comeback victory over the Texas Rangers. This loss deeply hurt Rangers fans, who thought they had secured a win over their in-state rivals. The battle for Texas has always been fierce, with the Astros coming out on top this time. They won the game 7-5.

This game had the makings of a Rangers upset victory, which makes their loss sting even more. The fact that it came against their division rivals will make it more personal. Texas Rangers fans did not attempt to hide their emotions after the game.

The Houston Astros having a dominant offense did not surprise many, but a four-run comeback is still very impressive.

As the losses continue to pile up for the Rangers, their fanbase is becoming more and more exasperated. Now 13 games under .500, some fans are simply exhausted at this point.

Martin Perez, the Texas Rangers All-Star pitcher, had a rare bad game that did not go unnoticed. Though in a loss like this, there is plenty of blame to go around.

This kind of loss just feels unacceptable to many fans. Being poised to win a statement game and letting it slip away is difficult to swallow.

Until the Rangers are unable to win big games like this, success in the playoffs will continue to elude them.

Losing to the Houston Astros is the worst-case scenario for many Rangers fans, especially in this manner.

The passionate fanbase is desperate for wins, especially against their biggest rivals in the MLB. That success might not come this season, and fans are upset.

The Texas Rangers lost a heart breaker to the Astros who are on a quest to be the best team in the American League.

The Houston Astros showed their resilence in their win over Texas Rangers

The Astros have been one of the top teams in the MLB all season, and this win shows why. With stars like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez having brilliant seasons, the team just knows how to win. This can likely be attributed to veteran leadership from Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.

If this game is anything to go by, others will now know that no lead is safe against the Astros. The win reaffirmed the Astros as a top team in the American League.

