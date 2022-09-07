"A beauty to see a walk off bunt" "Thank god we didn’t choke to the Tigers" - Los Angeles Angels fans celebrate a walk-off bunt for the extra innings win over Detroit Tigers

The Los Angeles Angels managed to pull off a clutch victory in the bottom of the tenth inning against the Detroit Tigers. They did it in one of the rarest ways possible as well, with an elusive walk-off bunt. The Angels had only scored runs off of homers the entire game, until the game's deciding run.

Mike Trout was one of the Angels who homered to give the Angels an early lead that they would not build upon until the final inning. Detroit Tigers slugger Javy Baez had a brilliant game, recording three RBIs and almost single-handedly keeping his team in it. However, his efforts would come up just short in the end.

The Los Angeles Angels posted a clip of the game winning play to Twitter.

This is a very entertaining way for a game to end, particularly because of how rare it is in the modern MLB.

Neither of these teams have playoff aspirations, but right now that does not matter. The two teams went out and played with pride and produced a very entertaining ball game.

The bunt that won the game was absolutely perfect and there wasn't anything the Detroit Tigers could have done to prevent it.

It was a very unique game that provided plenty of variety. We saw multiple home runs, a tremendous individual effort and some strong pitching. Then the game was decided by a bunt in the bottom of the tenth inning. You would be hard pressed to find another game from today with more action than that.

Winning in walk-off fashion is just a special feeling, regardless of that play being a home run or a bunt.

Javy Baez's efforts did not go unnoticed, as even Los Angeles Angels fans were celebrating the Detroit Tigers star.

The Los Angeles Angels are back to playing with confidence, as they showed in this win.

The Los Angeles Angels played up to their potential in this win over the Detroit Tigers

While 2022 won't be a championship season for either of these teams, the Angels still have plenty to look forward to. The Angels, of course, have Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, the MLB's dynamic duo.

If the Angels had played this well all season, they likely would not have found themselves this far back in the playoff hunt.

