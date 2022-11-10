"A Cashman move alright" "No thanks spend the money on bats" - Yankees fans have mixed feeling to reports that the team will try to acquire Justin Verlander 

The drama surrounding the New York Yankees offseason is in full swing. Justin Verlander opening the 2023 season in the Yankees pinstripes is the latest rumor swirling around the Big Apple. The veteran ace will enter free agency this offseason and has plenty of interested suitors.

This is not the first time the Yankees have gone after Verlander. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was linked to the Yankees last season but chose to take an offer from the Houston Astros instead. Verlander will likely demand in excess of $30 million yearly in salary.

MichiganYankees☃️🕎 @MichiganYankees According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees "may try again" to sign Justin Verlander this offseason. According to Jon Heyman, the Yankees "may try again" to sign Justin Verlander this offseason.

New York fans are questioning the sum the team would pay for a 39-year-old, and if it is worth it. After a disappointing finish to the year, the club are in need of reinforcement. Is throwing $30-35 million at an aging pitcher the solution to all the Yankees' problems?

Nick @NYYNick_ @MichiganYankees Considering he’s probably going to get $35 million+, I’ll pass @MichiganYankees Considering he’s probably going to get $35 million+, I’ll pass

Addison @YankeeWRLD @MichiganYankees No thanks spend the money on bats @MichiganYankees No thanks spend the money on bats

Hey_Yilly @Yilly___ @MichiganYankees I heard Randy Johnson is coming out of retirement, let's sign him also. @MichiganYankees I heard Randy Johnson is coming out of retirement, let's sign him also.

Brian Cashman and the Yankees' management are under heavy pressure. The organization has been unsuccessful in re-signing superstar Aaron Judge. Their trades during the offseason and the trade deadline have not paid off. This has led to frustrations amongst the fanbase.

Euse_PR @Euse_PR @MichiganYankees Typical Cashman don't trade for a star, just wait till he is old and overpay him lol @MichiganYankees Typical Cashman don't trade for a star, just wait till he is old and overpay him lol

Justin Verlander just finished what was one of his best seasons. Despite concerns about him returning from a serious elbow injury, Verlander was outstanding in 2022. He finished the regular season with an 18-4 record. His 1.75 ERA is an MLB-best and has him in consideration for a third Cy-Young Award.

Fans are still not sold on Verlander. His age, along with his history of injuries, makes him a high-risk proposition for the organization.

2x Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is a target for the New York Yankees

Justin Verlander delivers a pitch against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

There are numerous other free agents available that may be a better fit for the club. Clayton Kershaw, Jacob deGrom, and Carlos Rodon are all younger options. All three starting pitchers are set to enter the market this off-season.

Along with problems with the pitcher position, fans are calling for changes on the offensive side. Aaron Judge has carried this offense all season and there are no guarantees that he will return in 2023. Anthony Rizzo is another free agent who is yet to re-sign with the organization. While the organization does have the funds to address pitching and hitting, a top-tier slugger is a priority at the moment.

Tuch @TuchStans @BryanHoch Not one dollar should be spent this offseason on anyone that can’t hold a bat in their hands @BryanHoch Not one dollar should be spent this offseason on anyone that can’t hold a bat in their hands

Fix hitting & the bullpen with the money. @MichiganYankees Verlander is going to ask for $40M/year given what Max got. The yankees should pass this time, they need to address hitting failures in the lineup.Fix hitting & the bullpen with the money. @MichiganYankees Verlander is going to ask for $40M/year given what Max got. The yankees should pass this time, they need to address hitting failures in the lineup.Fix hitting & the bullpen with the money.

While Justin Verlander is an upgrade to any roster, the focus should be on Aaron Judge. Most Yankees fans feel the offensive issues need to be addressed before paying for luxury players. It will be interesting to see how the New York Yankees' offseason develops with the Aaron Judge saga hanging over their heads.

