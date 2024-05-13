"A chicken" - Aaron Judge's humorous take on the only animal he might stand a chance against

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge stands six-foot-seven and weighs 282 pounds. One would expect such a size to be competitive in wrestling but Judge rather uses his physicality to muscle the ball into deep sky.

Yes Network once again continued the tradition of interacting with Yankees players every weekend with a hilarious questionnaire. The last time they asked Yankees players about "3 must-haves in your fridge."

This time they asked "Biggest animals you can take on in a fight." The answers were a little underwhelming, with the most hilarious response coming from the captain of the ship.

One can say that it's the most underwhelming response among all Yankees stars, as Aaron Judge said:

"A chicken. I think I have a chance. Get a couple good kicks in. Run around a little bit, I think I got a chance."

Giancarlo Stanton opted for gorilla as someone he could withstand against:

"I think I could wrestle a gorilla. I think about this a lot."

Anthony Volpe said "squirrel barely," while Austin Wells picked "Elephant." Alex Verdugo had a lot of thought before saying "Hawk." Juan Soto, like the captain, too, had a downplaying response:

"Biggest animal? What are you talking about? I ain't fighting nobody. I fight when it gives an ant. That's it."

"Soto and Judge give the best answers !" - Yankees fans react to hilarious answers from players

When the video hit the social media, it left fans in splits with the answers that Yankees players provided.

"Soto and Judge give the best answers !" one fan wrote.

"SOTO😂😂😂....this whole video was hilarious," another quipped.

Other fans found the video entertaining, with some asking for more such videos regularly.

"I love this video so much," one fan wrote.

"need more of this content please 🤣," another posted.

"This is the most chaotic video I’ve ever seen 😭," another added.

On the baseball front, the Yankees won their last game against the Tampa Bay Rays to improve their season record to 27-15. They are 0.5 games behind division leaders Baltimore Orioles (26-13). They now head to Minnesota to play a three-game series at Target Field.

