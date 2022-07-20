"A couple of weeks ago they were saying they'd never trade me - and now all of these things are coming out" - Juan Soto discusses recent state of affairs with Washington Nationals as trade deadline approaches

With the 2022 MLB trade deadline approaching, perhaps the most intriguing storyline is what will happen to Juan Soto. The Washington Nationals are reportedly open to trade offers with recent contract extension talks stalling out.

Juan Soto has two more years on his current contract before hitting free agency in 2024. This has many teams across the league expressing interest in the young superstar. Soto recently spoke about his situation with the Nationals as the trade deadline approaches.

"A couple of weeks ago they were saying they'd never trade me - and now all of these things are coming out" - Juan Soto on the current situation with Washington Nationals via Andy McCullough

The Nationals outfielder reportedly rejected a 15-year, $440 million contract extension last week. The team is now looking at potentially trading the 23-year-old superstar.

"BREAKING : Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him. Story:"- Ken Rosenthal

The Nationals have control of Soto for the next couple of seasons. The team can be patient with trading the superstar in order to make sure they get the best deal possible. It will certainly take a large haul of prospects for any team to be able to pull off a trade for a player as young and as talented as Soto.

The next two weeks will be intriguing as the trade deadline approaches.

Juan Soto victorious in the 2022 Home Run Derby

Soto holding the Home Run Derby trophy following the completion of the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby certainly lived up to expectations as the game's best power-hitters competed on the world's biggest stage. Rookie Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners stole the show in the first round as he belted an incredible 32 home runs. Rodriguez hit a total of 81 home runs in three rounds of play.

The Nationals outfielder bested the Mariners superstar in the championship round to win the contest. Soto defeated Rodriguez by a score of 19-18 in the championship.

Perhaps the biggest storyline of the night came from baseball legend Albert Pujols, who competed in his final Home Run Derby last night. Pujols shockingly defeated Kyle Schwarber in the opening round before losing in the semi-finals.

Truly a special moment for the entire baseball world as the legend continues his farewell tour.

The Home Run Derby certainly brought a lot of excitement for fans and players. Tonight, the Midsummer Classic is set to bring about even more exciting moments with the first pitch scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT.

