Legendary MLB star Barry Bonds once revealed his frustration on repeated instances of missing out on being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

He fell short in his first eight years on the ballot despite holding an all-time record of 762 home runs. In an interview with The Athletic in 2020, Bonds revealed his reaction to yet another snub from the MLB, saying:

"A death sentence. That's what they've given me. My heart, it's broken. Really broken.If they don't want me, just say you don't want me and be done with it. Just be done with it."

The controversy arose when Bonds admitted to using PEDs during his MLB career after being closely investigated by the league.

He is a 14-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner and seven-time MVP. His 1.051 OPS is the fourth-best in MLB history behind Babe Ruth, Ted Williams, and Lou Gehrig.

The player was later charged with a case of 'alleged perjury regarding use of anabolic steroids' and was convicted of one felony count for the same. This has resulted in many of his records being discredited, including hitting 73 homers in a regular season in 2001.

Bonds has also fallen short of the 75% mark for the ballot qualification, despite an increase in his chances after the controversy, earning 60.7 percent in 2020.

Barry Bonds admits dream to enter Baseball Hall of Fame is still not over

This year was Barry Bonds' last official year on the traditional voting ballot, which means the only possible route to achieve his dream would be via the Veteran's Committee in the future. The veteran appeared on ESPN's broadcast earlier this month with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez to talk about his shot at becoming a future Hall of Famer. He said:

"It is what it is. That is their vote. They are entitled to their vote. But that dream is still not over for me. It means a lot to us. 100%..We've earned it."

The 58-year-old had his San Francisco Giants jersey retired in 2018, becoming just the 10th Giant to do so. Bonds has had one of the most iconic careers in the sport, but also a legacy which is tainted by a grave mistake that could possibly see him never recognized as a Hall of Famer.

