“We’ve earned it” - Barry Bonds says the dream of making it to the Hall of Fame is not over for him on KayRod Cast with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay

During last night's New York Yankees game, Michael Kay had a few former big-leaguers on his broadcast, including Barry Bonds. During big games, Kay and Alex Rodriguez host a broadcast show that runs simultaneously with the game. Bonds had some very interesting things to say during the cast, sparking a lot of controversy.

Within Bonds' time on the broadcast, many things were discussed, including the Hall of Fame. Bonds, who is currently not in the Hall of Fame, said that it still means a lot to him on whether he eventually gets in. His last official year on the traditional voting ballot was in 2022. However, he could still possibly get in via the Veteran's Committee in the future.

The reason behind Bonds not being in the Hall-of-Fame is because of his steroid use in the latter part of his career. He, along with former MLB stars such as Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, are not in the Hall of Fame due to their use of steroids. "We've earned it," is what Bonds said when explaining his opinion on making the Hall of Fame.

A large portion of fans within Major League Baseball believe that Bonds deserves to make it to the Hall-of-Fame. Many look past his steroid use and acknowledge that he is still one of the greatest players of all time.

A look into Barry Bonds' outstanding career

Florida Marlins v San Francisco Giants

Barry Bonds played a whopping 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, spanning across three decades. In those seasons, Bonds truly established one of the greatest resumes of all time in the MLB.

First off, Bonds has the most home runs of all time at 762, a record that could go unbroken. He also has the most walks and intentional walks of all time at 2,558 and 688 respectively. Throughout his 2,986 career games, Bonds has a slash line of .298/.444/.607 totaling to 1.051 OPS.

His efforts earned him a whopping 14 trips to the All-Star game in his career. Bonds also won 12 National League Silver Slugger awards and eight NL Gold Glove awards. He also won seven NL MVPs, including a stretch where he won the award four times in a row.

There is zero doubt that Barry Bonds is one of the greatest players in MLB history. If it were not for his tarnished legacy, he would have easily been in the Hall-of-Fame already. This raises the question, will we eventually see Bonds in the Hall?

