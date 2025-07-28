  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "A defensive liability" - Red Sox fans take brutal jabs at Rafael Devers’ painful first base outing vs. Mets

"A defensive liability" - Red Sox fans take brutal jabs at Rafael Devers’ painful first base outing vs. Mets

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 28, 2025 05:24 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
Red Sox fans take brutal jabs at Rafael Devers’ painful first base outing vs. Mets - Source: Imagn

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants earlier this summer, is having a hard time in his position. Just a few days ago, Devers took up the mantle of playing first base, but it's safe to say that the transition has been far from smooth.

Ad

During Sunday's game against the New York Mets, Devers let multiple opportunities go begging. Baseball analyst Tyler Milliken compiled a video focused on Devers' struggles at first base.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans, especially of his former team, used that to mock Devers, whose refusal to play first base at Red Sox had led to his departure.

"If he could have taken his head out of his a** and played first in Boston, he’d still be there. Diva," one said.
"Wrong foot on first base in last play. His iq is genuinely 75," another fan noted.
Ad
"Playing that hot corner… I hope he’s doing OK as the Red Sox fan I like him. No hard feelings here," one Red Sox fan added.
"He's such a defensive liability," one fan said.
Ad
"Nobody is even going to think about mentioning the struggles in SF but if he had a game that awkward in Boston it would be leading off every hour of 98.5 and EEI," another mentioned.
"You didn't show the play where he charged towards home to field the ball instead of letting the pitcher do that.. Allowing the runner to be safe at first," onr fan marked an event where Devers struggled.
Ad

Rafael Devers' costly struggles at 1B for the Giants

In his third career start at first base, Rafael Devers struggled. In the sixth inning, he mishandled a grounder by Brett Baty that prevented a potential double play, forcing a one-out out at first. Two runs were scored soon after via Mark Vientos’ go‑ahead double.

Earlier in the fourth inning, Devers drifted off the bag to chase a grounder instead of covering first, leading an infield single that loaded the bases. There was a minor error in the seventh inning as well, but it didn't cost the Giants much.

Rafael Devers is a third baseman, but the Giants have Matt Chapman. So they allowed Devers to play as DH while getting acclimated to his new position. Devers, who was reluctant to do so at Boston, accepted the move to the Giants because he felt he had "earned some respect" through his performances.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications