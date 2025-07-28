"A defensive liability" - Red Sox fans take brutal jabs at Rafael Devers’ painful first base outing vs. Mets

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants earlier this summer, is having a hard time in his position. Just a few days ago, Devers took up the mantle of playing first base, but it's safe to say that the transition has been far from smooth.During Sunday's game against the New York Mets, Devers let multiple opportunities go begging. Baseball analyst Tyler Milliken compiled a video focused on Devers' struggles at first base.Fans, especially of his former team, used that to mock Devers, whose refusal to play first base at Red Sox had led to his departure.&quot;If he could have taken his head out of his a** and played first in Boston, he’d still be there. Diva,&quot; one said.&quot;Wrong foot on first base in last play. His iq is genuinely 75,&quot; another fan noted.&quot;Playing that hot corner… I hope he’s doing OK as the Red Sox fan I like him. No hard feelings here,&quot; one Red Sox fan added.&quot;He's such a defensive liability,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Nobody is even going to think about mentioning the struggles in SF but if he had a game that awkward in Boston it would be leading off every hour of 98.5 and EEI,&quot; another mentioned.&quot;You didn't show the play where he charged towards home to field the ball instead of letting the pitcher do that.. Allowing the runner to be safe at first,&quot; onr fan marked an event where Devers struggled.Rafael Devers' costly struggles at 1B for the GiantsIn his third career start at first base, Rafael Devers struggled. In the sixth inning, he mishandled a grounder by Brett Baty that prevented a potential double play, forcing a one-out out at first. Two runs were scored soon after via Mark Vientos’ go‑ahead double.Earlier in the fourth inning, Devers drifted off the bag to chase a grounder instead of covering first, leading an infield single that loaded the bases. There was a minor error in the seventh inning as well, but it didn't cost the Giants much.Rafael Devers is a third baseman, but the Giants have Matt Chapman. So they allowed Devers to play as DH while getting acclimated to his new position. Devers, who was reluctant to do so at Boston, accepted the move to the Giants because he felt he had &quot;earned some respect&quot; through his performances.