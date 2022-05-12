“A dream come true!” - Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers can’t believe his fortune after throwing a no-hitter

Right now, Reid Detmers is living the dream. The Los Angeles Angels pitcher is just 22 years old, and he threw an MLB no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays last night. The Rays carried the league's 10th-best run-scoring average into the game on Tuesday night. They had scored 133 runs in just 31 games, but Detmers made them look like the Detroit Tigers as he recorded 27 outs after facing 28 batters. He walked just one man and struck out two. His team won 12-0. Detmers was on top of the world.

Maury Brown @BizballMaury The final out of Reid Detmer’s complete game no-hitter. The final out of Reid Detmer’s complete game no-hitter. https://t.co/gjVtmmmYvP

His teammates swarmed him on the mound. He's the youngest pitcher in Los Angeles Angels franchise history to throw a no-hitter. He carried a 5.32 ERA and 1.14 WHIP into the contest. Nobody in the world would've guessed Detmers could throw a hitless game, but the 22-year-old made history. He took to social media after the game to thank fans and share his excitement.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers can’t believe his fortune after throwing a no-hitter

Reid Detmers Tweeted an excited update, but kept things short and sweet. Up until then, the pitcher had maintained a relatively low-key social media presence. He didn't tweet much. Even when he did, he didn't attract much attention. This one, though, recieved over 11,000 likes and 768 re-tweets.

Reid Detmers @RDetmers What an amazing night and a dream come true! Thank you to all @Angels fans, my teammates and coaches. It was a night I will never forget! #GoHalos What an amazing night and a dream come true! Thank you to all @Angels fans, my teammates and coaches. It was a night I will never forget! #GoHalos

Los Angeles Angels fans were quick to reply to Detmers and congratulate him. One Twitter user shared a boxscore screenshot depicting Detmers statistics from the game.

"Reid Detmer. Welcome to the no hitter club!!!" - @ del chen

The funny part about Detmers' no-hitter is that he only recorded two strikeouts. Baseball is a team sport, and the defense is there for a reason, but two strikeouts is still a low amount. That being said, it's impressive to induce contact outs on 27 out of 28 Rays batters. The team has 248 hits this season, good enough for ninth in the MLB. Maybe Detmers is reintroducing contact pitching, an old brand of baseball. After all, strikeouts have a tendency to run up pitch counts.

Reid Detmers didn't come out of nowhere. Joe Maddon has had full confidence in the youngster since the season's beginning, a big reason why he felt comfortable making Detmers the team's sixth starter. Take a look at this interview from April 28. The skipper was singing Detmers' praises before anyone else knew his name.

"Joe Maddon praises Detmers' poise and confidence today" - @ Bally Sports West

The Los Angeles Angels keep finding ways to win. If players like Reid Detmers keep showing up and proving themselves as winners, the team will solidify itself as a legitimate World Series contender.

