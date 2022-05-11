"What a Show!" "Just 22 years old and making history!" - Mike Trout and Alex Rodriguez congratulate Reid Detmers after an epic no-hitter outing by the Los Angeles Angels rookie

Young pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels are holding on to the top spot in the American League West. They have a record of 21-11 thanks to some superior performances up and down their lineup. Mike Trout recently hit his 161st home run at Angel Stadium, setting the record for Angels players at their home stadium. Shohei Ohtani also hit his first career grand slam against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week.

Although Shohei Ohtani may be the jewel of the LA Angels pitching rotation, they are gaining stability up and down the rotation. That was exactly what they got from youngster Reid Detmers, who pitched the first no-hitter of his career on Tuesday night in Anaheim.

Reid Detmers stonewalls Tampa Bay Rays, gets his first career no-hitter

The Angels have retained their one-game lead in their division over the Houston Astros with a huge win at home in the second game of the series against the Rays. The Angels also won the first game, which featured a home run from Mike Trout and two from Shohei Ohtani, by a score of 11-3. This time, it was 22-year-old Reid Detmers' turn to shine.

GhostKumo/GK👻 @GhostKumo @Angels Hats off to Detmers. Credit to the Angels defense too, there was a lot of contact and fly balls, just zero BABIP luck at all. Rendon especially with the great jumping catch. @Angels Hats off to Detmers. Credit to the Angels defense too, there was a lot of contact and fly balls, just zero BABIP luck at all. Rendon especially with the great jumping catch.

"Hats off to Detmers. Credit to the Angels defense too, there was a lot of contact and fly balls, just zero BABIP luck at all. Rendon especially with the great jumping catch." - @ Ghost Kumo

Detmers threw 109 pitches to shut out the Rays over nine innings. Despite striking out only two Rays, Detmers held on to the first no-hitter of his career. The youngster is now 2-0 on the season with an ERA of only 3.18.

Detmers' monumental success has led many players, current and former, to heap praise on the rookie. Alex Rodriguez and teammate Mike Trout were among those to chime in.

"Congrats to @Angels rookie @RDetmers on the no-hitter! Just 22 years old and making history!" - @ Alex Rodriguez

A-Rod and Mike Trout weren't the only ones to recognize Reid Detmers' display of skill and maturity for such a young baseball player. Fans and observers also took to social media to laud what they saw.

"What a SHOW @RDetmers!!! Couldn’t be happier for you and your family!!!" - @ Mike Trout

At just 22 years of age, Detmers became the youngest pitcher in the MLB to pitch a no-hitter since Anibal Sanchez did so in 2006 for the Florida Marlins.

KaylaNurul @kaylanurul @Angels Imagine being Reid, pitching complete no-hitter game at 22, supported by a legion of teammates whose one of them is more than happy to be charged with an error so he can keep his perfect game. @Angels Imagine being Reid, pitching complete no-hitter game at 22, supported by a legion of teammates whose one of them is more than happy to be charged with an error so he can keep his perfect game. ❤️

"Imagine being Reid, pitching complete no-hitter game at 22, supported by a legion of teammates whose one of them is more than happy to be charged with an error so he can keep his perfect game." - @ Kayla Nurul

The Angels are happy to hold on to the victory and will play the Rays once more on Wednesday night before continuing on to face against the Oakland Athletics, a cross-state and divisional rival.

"All 27 outs from tonight's no-hitter" - @ LA Angels

There can be no doubt that Reid Detmers has embarked on a long career and that many more exciting moments are in store for fans from this exciting and dynamic young pitcher.

