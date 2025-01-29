A.J. Minter’s fiancee Anna gets 1-word praise from Corey Seager’s wife Madisyn

After playing all eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, pitcher A.J. Minter will be coming off the bullpen for a new team in 2025. On January 17, the New York Mets signed Minter to a two-year, $22 million contract. The contract also has an opt-out after the 2025 season.

The new contract ends Minter and his fiancee Anna Machelle Hardee's stay in Atlanta as the couple are headed to Queens. Exciting times seemingly lie ahead with the Mets giving all the signs to turn the team into one of the contenders for the World Series.

On Tuesday, Anna embraced their new team looking afresh for the upcoming 2025 season. She uploaded a series of photos from New York City. In one photo, the left-handed pitcher posed in his new New York Mets jersey alongside his fiancee at Citi Field.

Alongside the image, she captioned:

"An exciting new chapter 💙🧡 New year, new city, new team, new last name!!! 2025, you’re gonna be fun!"

While many friends and followers chimed in with congratulations, it was Madisyn Seager, wife of Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, who kept it short and sweet.

"Cutie!!" she commented.

Madisyn Seager's reaction to Anna's post

A.J. Minter, a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, appears set for a big role with the Mets.

A.J. Minter goes down on one knee for Anna as the couple share their marriage date

A.J. Minter and his fiancée, Anna Hardee, are officially counting down the days to their wedding.

Interestingly just a few days after the deal with the Mets was announced, Minter and Anna announced their engagement. They shared a video where the pitcher goes down on one knee to propose Anna with a breathtaking floral arch in the background.

In the caption of their engagement post, Anna revealed their wedding date: December 13, 2025.

"12.13.25 can’t come soon enough🤍"

The date isn't surprising given most ball players tend to get married in the offseason, with Dec. being the most common month for doing so.

One thing is certain: love is in full bloom for the future Mr. and Mrs. Minter.

