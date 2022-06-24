“A.J. Puk is the Mariners player of the game today” - Seattle Mariners fans troll the Oakland Athletics after reliever gifts them a win with two wild pitches

The Seattle Mariners received a rare gift today. They were trailing the Oakland Athletics 0-1 in the ninth inning with two outs when A.J. Puk entered the game to close it out.

This seemed like a reasonable choice by manager Mark Kotsay. Puk has been steady this season with a 1.93 earned-run average and 1.00 WHIP over 28 relief innings this season.

However, something was wrong with him today. The first batter he faced was Kevin Padlo. There were two men on base — Jesse Winker and Dylan Moore. Puk made that three by throwing four straight balls to Padlo for a walk.

At that point, Puk still had a chance to get the save without much ado. He still hadn't allowed any hits or runs and was doing fine. However, he threw a wild pitch.

Dylan Moore scored, tying the game. Jesse Winker made it to third base, and Padlo took his spot on second base. Everyone was safe, and it was 1-1.

Abraham Toro came up to bat next. He worked a six-pitch count, the last of which was ball-four. It was also a wild pitch. Once again, the ball hit the backstop and a run scored. The Mariners took a 2-1 lead.

Oakland Athletics fans were furious, but Seattle Mariners fans couldn't have been happier.

Puk had gifted their team with a free win. 2-1 stood as the final score, and fans took to Twitter to troll the Athletics.

Seattle Sports Diaries Podcast @SEASportDiaries AJ Puk is the Mariners player of the game today AJ Puk is the Mariners player of the game today

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker scored the go-ahead run in today's game against the Oakland Athletics.

Ty Dane Gonzalez @danegnzlz Mariners legend A.J. Puk Mariners legend A.J. Puk

Another Athletics fan pointed out that Puk was a sixth overall pick in 2016. He's a good pitcher. Today just wasn't his day.

Athletics Rants @AthleticsRants 2016 #6 overall pick AJ Puk threw two wild pitches, which allowed the the Mariners to take a 2-1 lead in the 9th. 2016 #6 overall pick AJ Puk threw two wild pitches, which allowed the the Mariners to take a 2-1 lead in the 9th.

The Mariners recorded just two hits today. That's all they needed for a victory over the Athletics.

Larry Stone @StoneLarry The #Mariners win a game in which they got just two hits -- neither of which figured in their scoring. Maybe their Puk, er, luck is finally changing. The #Mariners win a game in which they got just two hits -- neither of which figured in their scoring. Maybe their Puk, er, luck is finally changing.

This user had to clarify that they weren't kidding when tweeting about A.J. Puk's performance today.

Uprooted @uprootedoakland AJ Puk throws another wild pitch on ball four. Winker trots in to score. The Mariners suddenly lead 2-1. This is not a satire account. #DrumTogether AJ Puk throws another wild pitch on ball four. Winker trots in to score. The Mariners suddenly lead 2-1. This is not a satire account. #DrumTogether

One user called Puk the Mariners' best pitcher today. Maybe he deserves the win, too.

Rob Cornelius @BentleyTock It appears AJ Puk was the best pitcher for the @Mariners today. It appears AJ Puk was the best pitcher for the @Mariners today.

This weekend, the Seattle Mariners will face the Los Angeles Angels. The Oakland Athletics take on the league-worst Kansas City Royals.

