"A lot of cocktails" - Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter buried the hatchet over drinks before appearing together on the Kay-Rod Cast

Because of their decade-long feud, it was unimaginable to see former New York Yankees legends Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter in the same room until Sunday. However, everything changed when Derek Jeter appeared on ESPN's Kay-Rod Cast to have a heart-to-heart chat with Alex Rodriguez and Michael Kay.

Rodriguez and Jeter were good friends before Rodriguez disparaged Jeter in an Esquire interview from 2001. He, then, repeated his comments in a subsequent interview with Dan Patrick on an ESPN radio show.

However, before teaming up on the Kay-Rod Cast, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter reportedly mended their differences over drinks.

Knowing all the brouhaha about his and Alex's cold relationship, Derek said:

"This isn’t the first time I’ve seen [A-Rod]. We got together — what was it? A month? Month and a half ago? And had some conversations. You move on. You learn."

Derek also brought up the death of one of his best friends, Gerald Williams, and how life can be uncertain.

"Things happen in life. I’ve gone through personal things, and lost one of my best friends in Gerald Williams. You realize life is short, and you don’t hold grudges anymore.”

Alex interjected and quipped about having a lot of cocktails the day the duo met up a month ago.

"I had a lot of cocktails."

It was a delight for MLB fans to see Jeter and Rodriguez together.

Alex Rodriguez didn't shy away from owning up to his mistakes

While Derek Jeter spoke about not believing in holding grudges on the Kay-Rod Cast, Alex Rodriguez readily owned up to his mistakes.

Alex opened up about Derek Jeter witnessing the highest and lowest part of his MLB career. Alex also spoke about learning a lot from Jeter.

Rodriguez said:

"I do want to address something with Derek that I’ve never told you before. When you talk about accountability, you know, I think in my career, one of the highest, best moments of my career, and one of the lowest, has been a part of you.

Number one, I really really enjoyed playing with you, and learned so much from you, your leadership. Two-thousand-nine was unbelievable, and I think one of the great moments, I think, of both of our careers.”

A-Rod also spoke about being naive and immature and how his decisions and actions did a lot of damage in the past.

"One of my biggest regrets, and a lot of it is because of my craziness, and all the mistakes I’ve made on and off the field, my regret is I wish we were as close as we were when we were teenagers in Seattle when we played."

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez played together with the New York Yankees as teammates for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014. It was a rare sight to catch Jeter and Alex addressing the controversies and being transparent.

