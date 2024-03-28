"A lot of people are writing me off" - Angels superstar Mike Trout on turning doubts into motivation for 2024 season

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels are all set for the 2024 season. They won their last Cactus League game against the Shohei Ohtani-led Los Angeles Dodgers, setting an optimistic tone for their opening game in Baltimore today.

According to Sam Blum of The Athletic, Trout urged the Angels' upper management to strengthen the roster during the offseason.

In response, general manager Perry Minasian claimed to be aggressive this time. However, their persuasiveness only managed to secure a maximum of $33 million contract for Robert Stephenson over three years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“For me, I can say as much as I want to the front office, to Arte,” Mike Trout told The Athletic, via Sam Blum. “It’s ultimately his decision … But I’m sure he had a reasoning for it and felt strongly about it.”

Despite the setback this offseason, Trout is hopeful with the current roster and looks forward to a strong comeback with the team’s young core this season.

“I think a lot of people are writing me off. I just use it as motivation,” Trout added.

It is still too early to anticipate anything, especially with the team having a decade-old postseason drought. But the three-time MVP surely knows what needs to be done to tackle such situations.

Mike Trout needs a strong season to regain his form

The Los Angeles Angels were left in need of a starting player and designated hitter this season after losing two-way star MVP Shohei Ohtani to the LA Dodgers. Despite Trout's strong desire and Minasian's confidence, no big-name free agents have joined the team, leaving Trout to carry them on his own once again.

The Angels hired Ron Washington, but a healthy Trout will be the core of their plan. Trout struggled to stay in his top form in recent years, playing only 237 games the last three seasons.

In 2023, Mike Trout suffered a fractured hamate bone in July, and although he returned for a single game in August, he was soon shut down for the season. Last season, he had the lowest batting average of .263 since his rookie year (.220) and recorded 44 RBIs with 18 home runs in 82 games.

Trout will remain with the Angels until 2030, and although many wished he would join a team with a better chance of winning in October, Trout remains loyal to the Angels and hopes to win a World Series with them.

Today’s Opening Game against the Baltimore Orioles will be his first step to execute the dream.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.