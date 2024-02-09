"A lot of teams were competitive" - Josh Hader namedrops teams interested in signing star closer before Astros deal

The Houston Astros acquired five-time All-Star Josh Hader to a five-year $95 million deal in the off-season. Hader revealed names of other teams interested in signing him for the upcoming season.

In an interview with Foul Territory, Hader acknowledged the interest from several prominent teams in the league vying for his talents. He emphasized that their competitiveness was a key factor in his decision-making process. He revealed that the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees were among the teams discussing his potential acquisition.

“You know I think there were a lot of teams that were competitive I think ultimately, we were looking for teams that were very competitive and we wanted to go win a world series and um, I'll give you a few," Hader said.

"I'd say the Dodgers were one of them. They were in the room but never fully stepped in. And, I'd say the Yankees were talking, it just never came through and, you know, I think a lot of teams were interested, but nothing really came from it.’’

According to Hader, the Dodgers and the Yankees were in the discussion regarding his potential signing. Still, it was Astros' straightforward approach that ultimately won him over.

“You know, I think a lot of teams were interested, but nothing really came from it. So, I think that was the biggest thing. So, Houston, they were straight up. They were like, hey, you're the guy we want. All right, this is what we're going to give you. This is our plan. And they made it happen,” Hader added.

Josh Hader’s arrival marks a new chapter for the Astros

Josh Hader’s contract with the Astros is the largest for a reliever in baseball history. He will earn an average of $19 million annually with no deferred money. He is widely regarded as one of the best relievers in the game, with a career 2.50 ERA, 0.944 WHIP, and 15.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Astros have strengthened their bullpen by adding Josh Hader, which shows the team’s commitment to acquiring top talents for their championship goals in MLB. Hader will join the team along with exceptionally talented players like Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu.

As the 2024 MLB season approaches, all eyes will be on Josh Hader and the Houston Astros as they aim to make their mark on the field.

