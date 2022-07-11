"A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn't believe you" - Jose Trevino's dream season with New York Yankees rolls on with first career selection to All-Star Game 

Jose Trevino's rise from back-up catcher to All-Star has been nothing short of miraculous.

Aaron Boone delivered some unexpected (but well-deserved) news to the Yankees catcher in a video released by the New York Yankees on Sunday. The 29-year-old Texas native was caught off guard and seemed emotional, shocked and almost skeptical after being notified.

"A New York Yankee and an All-Star? I wouldn't believe you," said Trevino

This will be Trevino's first career All-Star appearance. He joins three other Yankees who were named on Sunday - Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes and Clay Holmes.

With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton already selected, a total of six Yankees will be representing the organization in Los Angeles next weekend.

Trevino has been a revelation for the New York Yankees since being acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers in April.

Brought in as a backup for Kyle Higashioka, many fans weren't expecting much. Some had him as the third catcher on the roster behind Ben Rortvedt, who has been out due to injury.

Jose Trevino has been a revelation for the New York Yankees this season

Jose Trevino at bat during the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium

Jose Trevino's inspiring start to the season has forced Aaron Boone to give him more appearances. After 58 games this season, he is hitting .261/.308/.439 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. He already has two memorable clutch walk-off hits in the season.

Perhaps more impressive has been his defense. Earlier in the season, Boone described Trevino as an "elite framer" and a "premium defensive catcher." Coaches and teammates have been impressed with his presence behind the plate and ability to control the game.

In his first three seasons with the Rangers, Trevino played in only 67 games and was in and out of the minor leagues. Last season, he played in only 89 games his numbers weren't great. Going from that to becoming a Yankee and an All-Star within a few months makes this underdog story extra special.

Alejandro Kirk of the Toronto Blue Jays will be the American League starter, but that won't really bother Trevino. It is an honor just to be selected and an achievement that will be remembered for years to come.

