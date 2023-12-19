A peep inside Kate Upton's messy-but-merry guide to a stress-free holiday season

Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, was the cover model for Sports Illustrated for 2012, 2013 and 2017. The former model shares a daughter, Genevieve “Vivi” Upton Verlander, with the three-time Cy Young winner.

She often posts on Instagram from her daily routine, and in one such post, she decided to share some holiday tips with fans. Christmas is near, and Upton recently posted a hilarious video on how to survive the holidays. In the video, she said:

"Stay hydrated," she wrote. "It's important to stay hydrated (sipping the vodka). What a fun time."

In the video, instead of sipping water, Upton is seen drinking vodka as her messy but merry guide for a stress-free holiday season. Check out the video below:

Kate Upton shared on how to appear for sporting events

A few weeks ago, Kate Upton shared how to appear for sporting events like the World Series, Super Bowl or the World Cup. She said that it's important to know what's called what when your team scores, which may be a run, touchdown or basket.

She also mentioned that you should find a superfan who's wearing a long-sleeve shirt beneath the jersey. That fan would be your north star whose actions you could follow to enjoy the game.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship

During a commercial shoot in 2012, the model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met. Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 after a few years of dating, and the couple married on Nov. 4, 2017, a few days after the baseball pro had won the World Series.

The couple shares a daughter, with whom they made a red carpet appearance at the MLB All-Stars Red Carpet Show in Jul. 2022. On the occasion of Father's Day, Upton penned a special mention for Verlander:

"Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there … but especially this man right here! I love watching you be the most incredible #GirlDad… Vivi and I are so lucky to have you."

The pitcher is currently enjoying the offseason with his family and daughter ahead of the upcoming season with the Houston Astros.

