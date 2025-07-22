“A really good power hitter” - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone dodges details on team’s interest in Eugenio Suarez trade rumors

The New York Yankees are reportedly looking to add an infielder at the trade deadline later this month. Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez has emerged as a potential target for the American League East team.

Eugenio Suarez has been one of the hottest hitters in the National League, only trailing Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh on the home run leaderboard with 36 homers.

While the veteran Diamondbacks infielder has been linked with the Yankees over the last couple of weeks, manager Aaron Boone seemingly dodged the question of the team's interest in Suarez on Monday.

“Yeah, he’s obviously having a great year, mid-30s home runs,” Boone said before Monday night’s Yankees-Blue Jays game. “He’s been a really good power hitter in the league for a long time. I’m sure he’s going to be talked about by a lot of teams.”

The Yankees have been without a designated third baseman after cutting DJ LeMahieu and moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second base. They are rotating Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas at the position. While Boone didn't clarify the Yankees' interest in Suarez, he talked about the Diamondbacks' position.

"Arizona seems like one of those teams that you don’t know what they’re doing,” Boone said. “They’re kind of on the periphery of contention right now, but obviously they’ve had some guys injured. So we’ll see.”

Chicago Cubs,. Detroit Tigers contending for Eugenio Suarez amid Yankees interest

Apart from the Yankees, Eugenio Suarez is reportedly attracting interest from the Chicago Cubs who are looking to upgrade their infield options. He is also linked with a return to the Detroit Tigers.

According to The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma, Mike Hazen and Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer are good friends since their time together as members of the Boston Red Sox front office. Their relationship could influence Eugenio Suarez's move at the trade deadline.

