"A side of him you’ve never seen before" - C.C. Sabathia teases fans with Derek Jeter's unseen side in new docuseries, "The Captain"

Former New York Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia, a close buddy of Derek Jeter, sounded enthusiastic about Derek's documentary, "The Captain," which releases today.

Sabathia complimented Derek on his success and dubbed "The Captain" a "must-watch" on his Twitter account. He continued by mentioning how the multi-part documentary will unveil a hitherto hidden aspect of Jeter.

CC Sabathia @CC_Sabathia 🏾 Congrats to my guy @derekjeter on the release of #TheCaptain today!! A side of him you’ve never seen before. Must watch Congrats to my guy @derekjeter on the release of #TheCaptain today!! A side of him you’ve never seen before. Must watch 🙌🏾

"Congrats to my guy, Derek Jeter on the release of The Captain today!! A side of him you’ve never seen before. Must watch." - CC Sabathia

Jeter took notice and was quick to reply to the tweet. His response received 780 likes within hours.

"Thanks my brother!" - CC Sabathia

Evidently, MLB fans loved the camaraderie between C.C. Sabathia and Derek.

CC Sabathia also attended the world premiere of the Derek Jeter's docuseries "The Captain"

Guests at the world premiere of "The Captain"

C.C. Sabathia was also among the few special guests who attended the world premiere of the docuseries "The Captain" at the Tribecca Film Festival. Hannah Jeter, Amber Sabathia, Joe Torre, Jimmy Pitaro, Harold Reynolds, Jose Trevino, and numerous other well-known figures were also there.

"Thanks to everyone involved with The Captain and Tribeca for making our debut one to remember. Looking forward to sharing this with you all on 7/18 on ESPN." - Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter's docuseries will feature Derek's parents, Dorothy Jeter and Dr. Charles Jeter. It will also include interviews with his sister, Sharlee Jeter, and his wife, Hannah Davis Jeter.

Other eminent personalities who will appear in the multi-part documentary include Roger Clemens, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Fat Joe, Tino Martinez, Darryl Strawberry, Joe Torre, Andy Pettitte, Willie Randolph, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez, CC Sabathia, and Jadakiss.

After the Home Run Derby, the first episode of "The Captain" will air on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

Here's the full schedule for "The Captain":

Episode 1: July 18, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Episode 2: July 21, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Episode 3: July 28, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Episode 4: July 28, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Episode 5: August 4, 9:00 p.m. EDT

Episode 6: August 4, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Episode 7: August 11, 10:00 p.m. EDT

"Derek Jeter documentary: How to watch and stream ESPN's 'The Captain'" - New York Post

Gear up to watch the MLB legend bare it all and break the silence about his career, personal life, and controversies.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far