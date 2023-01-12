The trend of dominant pitching and well-rounded teams in MLB continued this year as the NL East went on a great run with the Phillies, Mets, and Braves all making a long streak at the end of the season. With Sandy Alcantara pitching at the rate that he was, and Max Fried and Kyle Wright both most likely making their individual Cy Young pushes this year, we began to see a dangerous four-man core.

The other names on the MLB prediction list are the ones that most would call "safe choices". Year in and year out, Goldy is one of the best names to hold a bag. Albies is going to come back and with an infield coach like Ron Wash, he is a player to assume he'll be great at 2nd base.

MLB National League

1) (1B) Paul Goldschmidt

2) (2B) Ozzie Albies

3) (3B) Austin Riley

4) (SS) Trea Turner

5) (OF) Kyle Schwarber

6) (OF) Ronald Acuña Jr.

7) (OF) Michael Harris II

8) (OF) Will Smith

Rotation

Ø Max Fried

Ø Sandy Alcantara

Ø Corbin Burnes

Ø Kyle Wright

MLB American League

1) Vlad Jr.

2) Jose Altuve

3) Rafael Devers

4) Jeremy Peña

5) Kyle Tucker

6) Julio Rodriguez

7) Yordon Alvarez

8) Adley Rutschman

Rotation

Ø Carlos Rodon

Ø Framber Valdez

Ø Chris sale

Ø Nathan Eovaldi

On the AL side, we have the remaining defending undisputed World Series champions, the Houston Astros. With Kyle Tucker performing better by the year and Yordon getting better and stronger, the two are on track to have another great season. Rafael Devers, who can hit hard and put the ball in play, signed his new extension. The pitching core in the AL was easier in a way, but still had a lot of good arms that would make names this year. Rodin and Eovaldi are both going to new teams; fans can expect them to start hot and have great seasons.

Many fans are excited about this upcoming MLB season, as there have been many new signings and both the AL and NL. Both have had some major shake-ups, which is becoming increasingly the case for Major League Baseball. This year has the chance to put the majors back up with the NFL and NBA "big dogs".

