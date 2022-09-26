"A win is a win? I’ll take it. Goodnight" "The Yankees have got their swagga back" - New York Yankees fans elated about sweeping Boston Red Sox despite game being called off early due to rain

In the most anitclimactic fashion, the New York Yankees swept the Boston Red Sox in their four-game series in the Big Apple. The game was called off just before the seventh inning after a long rain delay. The win gave the Yankees their seventh straight victory and their 94th of the season.

The Boston Red Sox, meanwhile, sunk to 72-80 and have now lost five straight games. The Yankees continue their clinical form at home, making it a fortress this year. Out of all the MLB teams, the Bombers lead the league in home victories with 56.

Legit_Boss36 @SashaMania36 @Yankees Seven game winning streak!! The Yankees have got their swagga back!! @Yankees Seven game winning streak!! The Yankees have got their swagga back!! 😌😏

The game was pretty tame by rivalry standards, with only one team having scored in the contest. Jose Trevino kicked things off for the New York Yankees in the bottom of the fourth inning after his single drove in Oswaldo Cabrera. Two innings later, Aaron Hicks scored on an error by Rob Refsnyder after the Boston outfielder mishandled what was a routine catch.

Fans were happy with the team's hot streak as of late. However, some are disappointed that they didn't get to see Aaron Judge tie the American League record for most home runs in a season at home.

Judge and his New York Yankees squad will now clash with the Blue Jays in Toronto for a three-game set. The Red Sox, on the other hand, will host the playoff-contending Baltimore Orioles at home for a four-game series.

New York Yankees' rain-shortened win

Aaron Judge was the next batter due before a 98-minute rain delay ensued at Yankee Stadium. The American League MVP frontrunner has maintained that chasing the home run record isn't a priority for him. Instead, he focuses on how he can help the team make a deep playoff run.

Sneellyy @SneellyyT @Yankees Good sweep but I wanted to see Judge one last time @Yankees Good sweep but I wanted to see Judge one last time https://t.co/hoqAAQLRS4

In an interview after the game, Judge expressed his excitement with the team's victory despite not getting many opportunities to break the home run record. If the New York Yankees win in Toronto later, they could ultimately clinch the American League East, a feat that they haven't accomplished since the 2019 season.

The Yankees and Blue Jays match will start tonight at 7:07 pm ET.

