"I thought I had just played baseball for the last time" - A young Matt Carpenter believed his baseball career was over before getting drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011

New York Yankees star Matt Carpenter once revealed to MLB legend Alex Rodriguez that he would never make it to the league after suffering a Tommy John injury.

Fortunately, Carpenter was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Texas Christian University (TCU). But, the 36-year-old revealed he was close to looking at alternate options during his young days. In an interview with ESPN, Carpenter discussed his rise with A-Rod saying:

"At that point of my life, I was on the shelf with the Tommy John injury. I was an overweight, out of shape, just kind of a bad body position player. The farthest thing you can think of a prospect...When I walked off the field, my last game at TCU, I'll never forget we were in the Super Regionals playing in the University of Texas and when that game ended, I thought I'd played Baseball for the last time."

Carpenter was named Player of the Year for the Cardinals in 2010. In 2013, he became a regular starter, winning the Silver Slugger Award. His impressive performances also helped him to 3 All-Star selections with the Cardinals. He spent a decade with the team that drafted him before signing for the New York Yankees earlier this year.

Matt Carpenter set to return from injury ahead of playoffs with the NY Yankees

Carpenter has been on the IL since August with a foot injury and could return to the team alongside Andrew Benintendi, who suffered a hand injury. The veteran was seen taking batting practice before the Yankees faced the Baltimore Orioles. This could be a big boost for the side after clinching the AL East title.

Matt Carpenter during a game against his former team St. Louis Cardinals

With the two players nearing a return, New York Yankees fans will be hoping to see a deep run this year in the playoffs. The team hasn't won a World Series since 2009, but has the the firepower alongside the management of Travis Chapman this year. Matt Carpenter had a good season prior to the injury, with .305 and 15 home runs for the Yankees. Even at the end of his career, Carpenter continues to go strong as he makes a long-awaited return.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far