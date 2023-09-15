Former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Player Maybelle Blair was the talk of the town at the New York Mets game.

The 96-year-old was the star of the show on Thursday after throwing out the first pitch at Citi Field. She was vibrant and showed off her skills as she threw the first pitch in front of 22,879 fans in Queens.

Blair was one of the inspirations for the popular Hollywood film "A League of Their Own" and has been one of the pioneers in the women's game for decades. She continues to be a role model for female baseball and softball players around the globe.

New York Mets fans were in awe of Maybelle, and many took to social media to cheer for her contribution on the night.

Fans were impressed that Maybelle Blair still had some energy. On Thursday, she threw a wicked pitch over the plate to delight the crowd at hand.

Maybelle continued to shine in the post-game conference, sitting beside Mets manager Buck Showalter and providing some interesting insight. She is known for her ability to open up doors for women around the world.

The New York Mets awarded Maybelle Blair the Amazin Mets Foundation’s Legacy Award

The Amazin Mets Foundation’s Legacy Award was set up to reward people that have made a difference to the community.

In a special moment, Blair was awarded with the Amazin Mets Foundation’s Legacy Award.

"This award means something that you'll never realize to me," said Blair

Blair continues to be a role model for men, women, and baseball fans everywhere.

Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks provided Mets fans with a feel good moment after a difficult year. Hopefully, next season will bring some more joy on the field.