Aaron Boone announces heartbreaking update on Oswaldo Cabrera’s return timeline

The New York Yankees suffered a huge blow on Monday after third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was helped to the hospital in an ambulance, which came out on the diamond at T-Mobile Park. Cabrera suffered a brutal ankle injury after his slide to the home plate on Aaron Judge's sac-fly turned out wrong in the ninth inning.

Cabrera has since undergone ankle surgery, but there are questions whether he would be able to return in time for the season.

After the first game of the Subway Series against the New York Mets, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked for an update on Cabrera's return timeline. Boone said that there's a good chance Cabrera might not return this season.

"Yeah, I don't — we still don't know," Judge said. I would say it's probably unlikely, but we probably won’t know until, you know, a week, 10 days in — once we get the doctor’s protocols and then the ramp-up as we go. So, you know, I was a little more involved in there, but I think, all things considered, it was fairly successful too."

In place of Cabrera, the Yankees are fielding Oswald Peraza at third base.

Oswaldo Cabrera shared update on his twisted ankle

After the successful completion of his ankle surgery, Oswaldo Cabrera posted an update on Instagram.

“Today, after a successful surgery with an excellent medical team and God, with my parents, my fiancée, and my agent, my heart full of love, I want to THANK YOU ALL,” Cabrera wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you for worrying about me, thank you for every message, for keeping me in your prayers, for making me feel so supported. This is something my family, and I will never forget!"

Teammates Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe paid a visit to Cabrera at the hospital following the surgery.

"My captain Aaron Judge and another one of my favorite people, Anthony Volpe, were there," Cabrera said. "They didn't have to be there, but they still went without even having anything in their stomachs."

The third baseman said that he has started his recovery and aims to return to the diamond as soon as possible. For now, the Yankees have placed Cabrera on a 10-day injured list.

With Oswaldo Cabrera likely done for the season, the Yankees will rely on DJ LeMahieu, Jorbit Vivas and Oswald Peraza to fill Cabrera's spot at third.

