Aaron Boone announces major injury update on Giancarlo Stanton

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton came into camp a little banged up. Since last season, he has been dealing with issues in both his elbows, which have cost him nearly the entire spring.

Stanton attributes the injuries to "bat adjustments" from last year. He stated that the injuries to both his elbows are severe, and surgery has not been taken off the table.

However, the slugger has received a set of platelet-rich plasma injections. Since then, Boone stated that Stanton has resumed hitting indoors and that he is trending in the right direction.

Boone still has not put a timetable for when Stanton can return, but things are looking better. While Stanton has started swinging, he still has a long way to go before he can open up his season.

Rushing him back will only result in more injuries later down the road. With how often Stanton has seen the IL throughout his career, the front office will make sure he is 100% before running him out there.

Stanton is not the only Yankees player who has been bitten by the injury bug. They have 13 players currently on the IL, including Gerrit Cole, who will not pitch in 2025 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees were impressive on Opening Day without Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup

New York Yankees - Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (Photo via IMAGN)

The Yankees opened up their season against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. They faced a pretty good pitcher in Freddy Peralta, but the Bronx Bombers had their bats going for them.

Immediately, Austin Wells got the scoring started for his team with a leadoff home run. It was the first time the Yanks put a catcher at the leadoff spot. It was also the first time a catcher has hit a leadoff homer on Opening Day.

An inning later, Anthony Volpe hit a solo home run himself to make it a 2-0 ballgame. Milwaukee would then claw its way back with a run for itself in the third inning.

However, Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger got their bats hot. Judge hit an RBI double in the seventh, and then Bellinger hit a sac fly to right. The Yankees would then take a 4-1 lead.

Milwaukee could only score one more run before the game would close. The Bronx Bombers beat the Brew Crew 4-2 and looked solid without Giancarlo Stanton in the middle of their order.

