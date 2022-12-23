With the addition of Carlos Rodon, Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees have assembled one of th league's best pitching rotations. Rodon signed with the Yankees on a six-year, $162 million contract earlier this month. He has quietly develop into one of the league's most dangerous left-handed pitchers. The move will add depth and experience to an already talented pitching core.

In 2022, Rodon produced one of his finest seasons both in terms of quality and quantity. He finished with an impressed 2.88 ERA after 31 starts. The two-time All-Star also racked up a career high in innings pitched (178). Aaron Boone spoke with MLB network about what the addition will mean for the Yankees rotation.

"He gives us another ace in our rotation"

In almost any other team in the league, Rodon would be the starting pitcher on opening day. With Gerrit Cole on the roster, Rodon will have play the role of backup. 2022 All-Star Nestor Cortes, veteran Luis Severino and up-and-comer Frankie Montas will round out one of the leagues most threatening rotations.

Aaron Boone touched on Rodon's development, especially over the last few seasons. We have seen some of the pitcher's best work in 2021 and 2022. Both seasons, he was selected for the All-Star Game. He also managed to maintain and ERA below 2.90 and record double-digit wins both years.

Aaron Boone will begin his 6th season as the New York Yankees manager

The power throwing lefty pitcher will offer the New York Yankees something different. He uses predominantly a fastball and slider to keep hitter offbalance. In 2022, he used the fastball or slider 92.3 percent of the time. Rodon also tends to fallback on a curveball which he used 5.7 percent of the time.

"We've seen him the last couple of years kind of realize the promise that I think everyone expected out of him," added Boone

If Carlos Rodon can remain healthy, Boone has the luxury of selecting from three pitchers that were 2022 All-Stars. Those three pitchers combined for a 39 win in 2022.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Carlos Rodón says that playing for the Yankees fulfills a childhood dream, but nothing is complete until he takes home a World Series ring too Carlos Rodón says that playing for the Yankees fulfills a childhood dream, but nothing is complete until he takes home a World Series ring too https://t.co/OnR0Q2Mi65

The Yankees offense was rated as one of the MLB's best last year. With the return of Aaron Judge, expect the offense to once again produce big numbers.

If the Yankees defence can improve on last season, this team has a strong chance of another deep playoff run. Aaron Boone will hope the addition of another ace pitcher can lead this team to their first World Series title since 2009.

