Aaron Boone drops heartfelt message on Yankees future, wants contract extension done before Spring Training ends

Aaron Boone is set to begin his eighth season as manager of the New York Yankees, and he has been extremely successful during his tenure. Boone was able to guide the Yankees to the 2024 World Series, but is yet to win a title with the team.

The New York Yankees are already in Spring Training as the start of the 2025 season is about six weeks away. Boone met with the media on Feb. 15 after a team workout and had some comments about his future with the team.

"I would echo the same thing. I hope we get it done. No place I'd rather be, obviously," Aaron Boone on contract extension talks.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made it known that he would like to sign Aaron Boone to a contract extension, and the hope is that something gets done by the end of Spring Training.

Boone echoed those sentiments, and also gave reasons as to why he would like to stay in New York.

"Doing it with this team, with this organization, in front of this fan base. Hopefully we do get to the finish line with that. Certainly optimistic and hopeful of that now." -Aaron Boone.

Fans have often been critical of Aaron Boone during his tenure, but the 2024 run to the World Series brought about plenty of support. With a loaded roster set to return, the New York Yankees will continue to be a favorite in the AL East Division.

Aaron Boone makes feelings known about comments from Marcus Stroman

Aaron Boone has to make a ton of tough decisions as manager of the New York Yankees, and dealing with his pitching staff is at the top of the list. Marcus Stroman spoke to the media on Feb. 14 and made it known that he would not pitch out of the bullpen.

"I'm a starter. I won't pitch in the bullpen. I'm a starter." -Marcus Stroman.

After those comments from Stroman, Boone was asked about that very same topic. Boone gave his thoughts on the matter, but also noted that it's way too early to make decisions.

"Well first of all, Happy Valentine's Day. It's February 14th. You're getting way ahead of this thing. We're getting him ready, we're building him up to be a starting pitcher. It's so far out there. ... Right now the focus is getting him ready to go. As we go when things come up, we'll address them." -Aaron Boone.

Aaron Boone will eventually have to make a decision about Marcus Stroman, but he hopes that his contract decision comes sooner than that.

