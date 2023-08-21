The New York Yankees lost their eighth consecutive game to hand the Boston Red Sox their second three-game series sweep this time at the Yankee Stadium.

The game was a much more even matchup between both sides after two blowout wins for the road team. The Yankees lost 6-5 in a tough encounter where a ninth-inning RBI double by Justin Turner proved to be the difference.

In fact Turner's RBI double was the only in-base run batted in as both teams matched each other with the home runs scored. Both team scored two solo blasts each with Turner and Anthony Volpe's three run blasts in the seventh canceling each other.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees might feel they were a bit unlucky as a tie-breaking RBI call was overturned in the bottom of the eighth innings after Volpe hit a double that appeared to drive in Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Plate umpire Junio Valentine signalled safe but on review, Connor Wong's tag seemed to be just in time for the out.

Manager Aaron Boone has been quite vocal in recent games about the team needing to keep the morale high and continue on their quest. He was quite disappointed after the game as he accepted that Boston were the better team overall.

Expand Tweet

“They’ve kicked our ass," Boone said.

Yankees facing worst season record since decades

With New York's eighth loss on the trot, they fell to a 60-64 record and continue to be last in the AL East. This is the first time since August of 1995 that the franchise faced eight losses on the bounce and with their current record, the Bombers face the possibility of finishing their first season since 1992 with a losing record.

This puts a lot of questions to ponder for the management in the Bronx. Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman have been called out for their mismanagement and inability to build a strong team. Under the Boone-Cashman era this is the first year since 2016 that the team will miss out on the postseason.