Aaron Boone's 'unbelievable' comment leaves fans in splits: "This man is smoking something"

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees have lost all direction as they face a major crisis with their latest series loss against the Boston Red Sox. After the game, their manager had some motivational words to give that invited more criticism from fans.

The Yankees were handed their second three-game series sweep this season by the Boston Red Sox, who currently lead 8-1 in the regular season games. New York haven't won a game against their arch-rivals since the month of June.

The third game of the series between both teams was the most closely contested one after the Yanks were blown away in the first two, thanks to some strong offensive display from the Red Sox. The home side lost 6-5 in a tough encounter where a ninth-inning RBI double by Justin Turner proved to be the difference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As for Aaron Boone, he gave a cryptic answer during the post-game interview. He had a sort of optimism, stating that it was only a matter of time before the team strings a few wins, even after going through an eight-game skid.

"We’ve got to be unbelievable the rest of the way. It’s not even about that. It’s about coming to try to win a game Tuesday. Then all of a sudden you start stacking & an amazing thing happens. But we’re so far removed from that right now. We’ve got to get a win 1st," Boone said. via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic

Yankees fans were having none of it as they blasted him on X (formerly Twitter) for his comments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Will Aaron Boone be sacked after disastrous season?

Aaron Boone is heading for his first season with a losing record in his so far successful spell at the helm of the Yanks. However, that is certainly not how things are done in the Bronx as it would mark the first time since 1992 that a Yankees roster will finish a season under .500 PCT if things stand the same way.

The Yankees management has a lot to ponder in the coming days.