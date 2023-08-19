The New York Yankees are paying for a series of blunders over the previous few seasons that have seen the organization go backwards.

Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman may have assembled one of the most expensive rosters in Yankees history, but that does not guarantee success. The club with the MLB's second-highest payroll (over $279 million), are currently last in their division with a 60-62 record. They trail the Baltimore Orioles by 15 games and are at risk of finishing below .500 for the first time since 1992.

In a recent piece for the New York Post, Jon Heyman outlines where it went so wrong for a talented team that won 99 games last year. The well-known MLB reporters lays out a list of roster moves that have hurt the franchise.

New York Yankes fans took to social media to react to Heyman's six transactions that have transformed the team from dominating the AL East to languishing in last place.

The list starts with Frankie Montas, who was part of a trade that saw pitchers Luis Medina, JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk and infielder Cooper Bowman move out west. Since joining the team, Montas has started just eight games and managed just 39.2 innings. The $7.5 million the Yanks are paying him this year is a high price considering he will likely miss the whole season.

Sticking with the pitching, Cashman invested heavily in another pitcher who missed a big chunk of the season due to injury. Former San Francisco Giants lefty Carlos Rodon was signed to a colossal six-year, $162 million deal that hasn't panned out. So far, Rodon is 1-4 after six starts with an ERA of 7.33

Several moves by Yankees GM Brian Cashman have not panned out as expected

New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman looks on during batting practice at Yankee Stadium

The decision to sign Aaron Hicks to a seven-year deal back in 2019 can be seen as another miscalculation by Cashman. At the time, Hicks had just finished the 2018 season with a .248 batting average and a .366 OBP. The Yankees GM felt that was worth $70 million.

The trades for Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson and Ben Rortvedt have failed to materialize with all three of those players struggling to adapt to the Big Apple.

Pitcher Luis Severino and outfielder Joey Gallo's contracts round out the list.

Over the past few seasons, many of the moves this organization has made have backfired. Yankees fans are furious after a disappointing season. Cashman will find it difficult to justify some of the moves he has made over the past five years.