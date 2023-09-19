New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone has not had an easy season. Despite garnering his 500th win as manager, the 50-year old has repeatedly been a target for sustained fan outrage.

Yankees fans have reason to be upset. The team currently owns a record of 76-74. In addition to being faced with the prospect of finishing last place in the AL East since 1990, the team has also dealt with a succession of injuries, seemingly at every turn.

On September 19, Boone indicated that rookie Everson Pereira is dealing with hamstring issues and may be placed on the injured list. Pereira, a 22-year old Venezuelan outfielder, has been touted as one of the organization's up-and-coming rookie talents.

Fans, who have been enjoying Pereira's energy, did not take to the news kindly. While the injury in isolation may not have been tremendously important for the New York Yankees, fans of the team are fed up with the seemingly endless stream of injuries. They took hard aim at Boone and the Yankees' medical staff on X.

Just about every Yankees' player has been touched by the injury bug this season. The most significant of course was 2022 home run champ and team captain Aaron Judge. Judge was placed on the short-term IL after smashing into an outfield wall in early June. However, after mixed messages from team staff, it was announced that Judge had torn a toe ligament and did not return to the lineup for two months.

Additionally, first baseman Anthony Rizzo went through the worst slump of his career this season. Rizzo hit just .173 without a single home run in June. Many attribute this to a colision with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. that alledgedly left Rizzo concussed.

While these injuries are not Aaron Boone and his staff's fault per se, he is often the one to announce them. As such, there is no doubt that the former MLB player-turned-manager is well accustomed to this brand of vitriol being directed against him.

Aaron Boone may be the most hard done by man in baseball

Despite the dismal performance from the Yankees' this season, Aaron Boone has a track record of being a very good manager. The winner of 203 games in his first two years in the Bronx, Boone also led the team to 99 wins last year. Unfortunately, it may not matter, as Yankees fans will be looking for blood this offseason.