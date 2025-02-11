Aaron Boone makes feelings known about extension talks and his commitment to Yankees

It's been quite the offseason for the New York Yankees. Even though the team was unable to bring Juan Soto back into the fold in free agency, the World Series runners-up were able to complete revamp their roster by adding a number of proven stars in free agency and on the trade market.

Now that the roster is nearly complete, although there are some questions remaining about the team's plans at third base, the club could shift their attention to their manager Aaron Boone. The veteran manager had his option for the 2025 season picked up by the New York Yankees, however, his current deal is slated to expire at the end of the year.

It has been a roller coaster tenure as New York's manager for Aaron Boone, as there have been rumblings that he could be in the hot seat for years now. That being said, after a run to the World Series, there is a chance that he could recieve an extension, something that Boone addressed to the media on Tuesday, expressing that his focus will be on the season ahead and not the contract.

"Nothing's happened yet. I know there have been some talks around that. That'll handle itself and work itself out. The reality is I'm so fired up to be here today and to get to work for this organization and for Hal, that hopefully something does work out," Boone said of his contract extension status with the club.

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the Yankees since the 2018 season, posting an overall record of 603-429. Althouhg Boone has a winning record with the club, the team has only reached the World Series once in his tenure, losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season.

"There's no other place that I would rather be and no other team that I would rather be doing with it. So, we'll see how that stuff plays out but we have at least had some talks," Boone continued.

Aaron Boone says Jasson Dominguez will need to earn a starting role with the New York Yankees

If Boone is looking to gain more support among the New York fanbase, his thoughts on top young prospect Jasson Dominguez might not help matters. Fans have been hoping to see Dominguez in the team's starting lineup, however, Boone told reporters that while he is hoping that this will be the case, he will need to prove that he deserves it.

"He's a young guy that's still got to go out an earn it," Boone said when asked about Dominguez being the team's starting left fielder.

Dominguez has seen limited MLB action, and while there are still some holes in his game that he needs to improve upon, his power is undeniable. In 26 Major League games, the young outfielder has posted a .207 batting average with six home runs. If he can improve his ability to consistently rack up hits, Dominguez has the makings of an impact star for the Yankees.

