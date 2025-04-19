Aaron Boone offers blunt verdict on Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s viral MLB policy violation

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been punished with an undisclosed fine by MLB in addition to a one-game suspension for violating social media protocols during Thursday's game.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone gave his thoughts on the situation after the player sent a tweet from his phone during the opening game of the four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jazz Chisholm had been ejected from the game moments earlier by home plate umpire John Bacon after getting into an argument over a called strike that resulted in a punchout. Chisholm Jr. then posted a controversial tweet criticizing the umpire but deleted it soon after.

On Friday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his perspective on the offense while speaking to reporters ahead of the second clash of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays at George Steinbrenner Field, Tampa.

"I don't want him doing that," Boone said on Chisholm posting on X. "That's a no."

Aaron Boone also agreed that the officials did not overstep their line by throwing Jazz Chisholm Jr. out of the game.

"Any time you're a hitter, and you make that long of a display, usually, there's a rope, which I thought Bacon gave to him a little bit," Boone said. "I don't know exactly what was said. But I don't have an issue with him getting tossed at a certain point when you're demonstrative out there after a call."

The Yankees beat the Rays 6-3 in the game on Thursday night before shutting them down 1-0 the next day to take an unassailable lead in the series.

It's a growth opportunity for Jazz Chisholm Jr.: Aaron Boone

Jazz Chisholm Jr. joined the Yankees at the trade deadline last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Aaron Boone stated that Jazz Chisholm Jr. has appealed against the one-game ban, which made him eligible to face the Tampa Bay Rays again on Friday. The New York Yankees manager discussed the challenges of managing a volatile character like him.

"He's had his fair share of ejections in his career. [A thing] that he's gotten a lot better at. It's the first time we've seen him ejected. He understands that he's got to do better in those moments; he's trying to rein that in right there," Boone said. "It's a growth opportunity for him in an area that he's grown a lot in already."

"The good thing with Jazz is, he's a great guy. He's smart," Boone added. "He and I have a lot of really good conversations about these things. He usually does a really good job of learning from different moments."

Chisholm Jr. is struggling to find consistency with his offense, having only batted 12-75 this season with an OPS of .686. Still, he has eight extra-base hits for the year, including six home runs with 11 RBIs.

