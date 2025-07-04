Aaron Boone reveals surprising advice for Yankees after disastrous loss vs. Blue Jays

On Thursday, Aaron Boone's New York Yankees suffered their fourth straight loss against the Toronto Blue Jays. After losing the first three games 5-4, 12-5 & 11-9, respectively, the Yankees suffered an 8-5 defeat in the series finale. Boone shared a surprising advice for his players after the loss.
On X (formerly Twitter), Bronx Central shared a video of Boone after the game. In the video, the Yankees manager was asked how he wants his players to be in the locker room after being swept by Toronto.
Aaron Boone responded:
"Well, for the most part, I am looking for, like, unfazed. I don’t want us to flinch. I want us to come here, ready to prepare. Prepare, compete, win. We’re preparing to go out there and compete our a***s off, and I know that if we do that well enough over time, we're gonna win."
In their next assignment, the Yankees will face cross-town rivals the New York Mets at Citi Field, and there will be a lot of excitement as two of the best hitters - Aaron Judge and Juan Soto will be in action. Game 1 between the Yankees and the Mets will take place on July 4th.
Aaron Judge voices a similar opinion to Aaron Boone as he asks the Yankees not to panic
While Aaron Boone's comments after the loss against the Blue Jays might be surprising to many, Yankees captain Aaron Judge voiced a similar opinion. In a statement after the game, Judge mentioned the New York-based team can't afford to panic, as it won't help the situation.
“You can’t panic," Judge said. "It’s not going to help the situation. We’ve got work to do. … We came up here [to Toronto], things didn’t go our way. We’ve got to focus on a big series coming up with the Mets. All we can do is just keep focusing on the present and the game that we’ve got in front of us.”
In Thursday's loss to the Blue Jays, Aaron Judge had 2 at-bats, and he managed to score 1 run. While Judge did not play to the best of his abilities, he has been exceptional otherwise this season.