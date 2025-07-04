The New York Yankees don’t seem to be moving Jazz Chisholm Jr. from third base to second base anytime soon. However, manager Aaron Boone is open to conversations about a possible position switch.

When asked during his pregame presser on Thursday whether Boone would move Jazz Chisholm Jr. to 2B following DJ MaLehieu’s absence from Thursday’s lineup, he responded:

“We’ll see. You know, we'll continue to evaluate our roster see where we are at, see what makes the most sense…I don’t just want to move him back and forth and do that, necessarily in that form of fashion."

Boone has kept the conversation open and up to interpretation on the 3B situation. Chisholm initially started as a second baseman for the team, but has since shifted positions on the team’s request.

However, following three consecutive losses against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Yankees have been put into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Chisholm’s throwing error in Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning cost the team a lead.

Per the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the Yankees are starting to look for a 3B by the July 31 trade deadline.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. gives candid response to switch from 2B to 3B

Jazz Chisholm Jr. [Source: Imagn]

During his interview with The Athletic's Chris Kirschner, published Tuesday, Jazz Chisholm Jr. noted that he’s a second baseman and wants to play that position if possible. However, he’s not going to fight for it and will do whatever it takes to help the team win.

“I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset," Chisholm said. "Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it…If I get some time to work on it in the offseason, I feel like I could be a little bit better.”

Boone chalked up Chisholm's error to his inexperience and new position at 3B, and said it might take some time for him to adjust.

While the Yankees are still experimenting with their position players, they are set to face their divisional rival, the New York Mets, in the weekend Subway Series.

