“I just have to deal with it” - Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes feelings clear on switching positions to 3B mid-season

Following the New York Yankees' 12-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his feelings known on playing third base. Chisholm Jr. initially played at second until he was asked to switch following his return from an oblique injury in June.

Currently, he “feels decent” after the move, but he admitted not knowing the intricacies of playing at 3B yet. This followed up on his error on Tuesday, where his slip-up led to a two-out rally for the Blue Jays.

Postgame, Chisholm Jr. addressed his issues playing at third. He said he’ll do what the team asks of him, but he’s not entirely comfortable with the role.

“Everybody knows I’m a second baseman. Of course, I want to play second base, but whatever it takes to help the team win. If that’s what the team chooses, that’s what I gotta do. I don’t write the lineups. You feel me?”

“I’m playing every day, so it’s hard to be upset. Yes, I know I’m a second baseman. Yes, I know I’m better at second base, but at the end of the day, I still have to play third. I just have to deal with it.”

Jazz Chisholm Jr. further added that if the team had informed him about a possible position shift, he could have taken time and adjusted to it during the offseason. Chisholm Jr. had practiced as a second baseman for the entirety of the 2025 offseason.

“If I get some time to work on it in the offseason, I feel like I could be a little bit better.”

Manager Aaron Boone also feels that Chisholm Jr.’s error in the game resulted from his not being aligned with his new role. When asked if they’ll move Chisholm to 2B, Boone said they’ll “talk through that stuff”.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. “not here to fight over positions” after shift to 3B

Following his return from the IL last month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his decision known on switching positions from second to third base. He said that manager Aaron Boone gave him the option to choose, while noting how the team wants him to play at 3B.

"Boone gave me the choice, but he told me he really wanted me at third base. I'm a team guy. I'm here to win a ring. I'm not here to fight over positions."

He further said that he always wanted to play third base as he grew up as an Alex Rodriguez fan. He even said that he loved wearing jersey No.13 and No.3 as Rodriguez wore them during his stint with the Mariners and Yankees.

