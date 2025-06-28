"We can be better" - Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes honest admission about Yankees' recent slump

The New York Yankees were one of the best teams in baseball heading into June. However, the Bronx Bombers have underwhelmed this month, including disappointing series losses against rivals the Boston Red Sox. Their slump has afforded division rivals, the Tampa Bay Rays, the opportunity to cut their lead at the top of the AL East.

The Yankees made it two wins in two after a 3-0 win over the Athletics in the series opener on Friday. Although the Bronx Bombers weren't perfect on the night, star infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. made an honest admission about the team's slump in June.

"I feel like we can be better, obviously. I feel like we're a better team than we've shown," Chisholm said after Friday's win.

The Yankees star admitted the team has had some hiccups over the last few weeks but feels they will learn from it and will be a better outfit as they edge closer to the playoffs.

The infielder went 1-for-4 in the first game of the series, driving in a run with a solo home run.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has provided a much-needed spark to the offense since his return to the lineup earlier this month after missing almost a month of action. With Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt's output dipping this month, Chisholm is slashing .329/.392/.557 with four homers and 13 RBIs in the past 19 games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone echoes Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s sentiments

The Yankees are 1.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays on the AL East leaderboard, a lead that has dropped significantly over the last few weeks. Yankees manager Aaron Boone echoed Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s words after Friday's series opener.

“We put ourselves in a good position,” Boone said. "It hasn’t been perfect. We’ve hit our bumps … these last couple weeks. But overall, we’ve shown that we’re a team to be reckoned with but with a lot out there to improve on.”

The Yankees' pitching staff restricted the A's to just three hits on the night, recording a ninth scoreless outing, the most this season, along with the Cleveland Guardians in the AL. Will Warren pitched five scoreless innings while Devin Williams closed the game to earn his 11th save of the season.

