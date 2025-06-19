Aaron Boone reveals when Yankees could see Luke Weaver back on the mound

The New York Yankees have been struggling to win games of late in the absence of pitcher Luke Weaver. Manager Aaron Boone has not provided many updates on Weaver in the last few weeks, but the news has been more positive of late.

Ad

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com provided an update that all Yankees fans will want to hear. Boone informed him that Waever could be returning as early as Friday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Yankees come into play on Thursday with a record of 42-31, but they have dropped six straight games. New York just got Giancarlo Stanton back from injury in a move that should improve the offense.

Weaver has pitched in 24 games this season, going 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA. He will immediately move into a key spot in the Yankees' bullpen upon his return.

Aaron Boone is not surprised to see Weaver back already as he told the media that the pitcher has been feeling good.

Ad

"I know he felt good right away," Boone said of Weaver.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yankees reliever Luke Weaver gets inspiration from Dodgers ace

Before the 2025 seasonLuke Weaver shared insights he learned during the offseason. During an interview with Foul Territory, Weaver explained that he modeled his new delivery after Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

"I didn't model it after him (Yoshinobu Yamamoto)," the reliever said. "I just used him as a template to understand more about what that was going to give me. I kind of did it by mistake.

Ad

"The leg kick was garbage. The point was to eliminate and keep it simple. And find a way to allow my upper body to move and create the speed and consistency. Because that's how I move as a pitcher, right? So I think it was identifying the dead weight, pun intended really, and just pushing it to the side and finding a way to be consistent."

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Yankees will aim to get back on track now that Weaver is returning. New York is still leading the American League East Division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More