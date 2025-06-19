Aaron Boone reveals when Yankees could see Luke Weaver back on the mound

The New York Yankees have been struggling to win games of late in the absence of pitcher Luke Weaver. Manager Aaron Boone has not provided many updates on Weaver in the last few weeks, but the news has been more positive of late.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com provided an update that all Yankees fans will want to hear. Boone informed him that Waever could be returning as early as Friday.
The Yankees come into play on Thursday with a record of 42-31, but they have dropped six straight games. New York just got Giancarlo Stanton back from injury in a move that should improve the offense.
Weaver has pitched in 24 games this season, going 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA. He will immediately move into a key spot in the Yankees' bullpen upon his return.
Aaron Boone is not surprised to see Weaver back already as he told the media that the pitcher has been feeling good.
"I know he felt good right away," Boone said of Weaver.
Yankees reliever Luke Weaver gets inspiration from Dodgers ace
Before the 2025 seasonLuke Weaver shared insights he learned during the offseason. During an interview with Foul Territory, Weaver explained that he modeled his new delivery after Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
"I didn't model it after him (Yoshinobu Yamamoto)," the reliever said. "I just used him as a template to understand more about what that was going to give me. I kind of did it by mistake.
"The leg kick was garbage. The point was to eliminate and keep it simple. And find a way to allow my upper body to move and create the speed and consistency. Because that's how I move as a pitcher, right? So I think it was identifying the dead weight, pun intended really, and just pushing it to the side and finding a way to be consistent."
The Yankees will aim to get back on track now that Weaver is returning. New York is still leading the American League East Division.