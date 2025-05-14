Aaron Boone’s ejection from game has Yankees fans riled up against umpire

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone got into a heated exchange with home plate umpire Mark Wegner after Jasson Dominguez was struck out on a 1-2 pitch, which barely touched the lower half of the plate in the ninth inning of a 1-1 game against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Ad

As soon as the call was made, Boone jumped out of his seat and started throwing words at Wegner's face, who promptly ejected him. Both the umpire and the manager were in a heated interaction before Wegner was ejected.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were riled up with the ejection as Dominguez's strikeout proved to be detrimental for the Yankees, who eventually lost 2-1 in extra innings.

"So inconsistent, he wasn’t calling that pitch all game …," one fan commented.

"He speaks for all of us," another supported Boone.

"Boone said that's low. The ump said no I dont think so 😂😂😂 Boone said you don't think so? You don't think so? It was 6" down," one alluded to the hilarious part of the exchange.

Ad

Reactions continued as one fan asked for Robo-umpires to take over already.

"ROBOT UMPS F**K THIS PIECE OF SHIT," one fan added.

"Good for him as a Mariner fan. Ump has been awful all night," another added.

"ump been awful all night he’s the reason max pitch count was so high early. just terrible he doesn’t need to be umping big league games with that bullshit," one wrote.

Ad

Why was Aaron Boone so agitated about controversial strikeout call on Jasson Dominguez?

The frustration was brewing all game with questionable calls, but it touched boiling point after Jasson Dominguez was struck out in the crucial juncture of the game.

The Yankees had a runner in scoring position with only one man out. However, after Dominguez struck out, the Yankees couldn't advance the runner for a walk-off win and instead had to go into extra innings. The Mariners scored the run in the 11th to win 2-1.

Ad

Aaron Boone said about the ejection that Mark Wegner made a poor call in the big moment. However, he also revealed that his intention behind the interaction with the umpire was to ensure that Dominguez didn't get ejected.

"I wasn’t even going out to argue," Aaron Boone said (0:50 onwards). "I mean, you know, obviously it was a bad call, and everyone knew it. And you don’t see JD react like that, so I was just trying to go out and make sure JD was staying in the game.

Ad

"So that’s all it was. Clearly, you know, he missed one in a big spot there. I mean, I kind of yelled, but I was more trying to be a distraction and getting JD out of there. So I thought it was a little quick."

It was Aaron Boone's second ejection of this season and 41st in his managerial career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More