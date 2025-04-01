Aaron Boone sounds off on controversy over Yankees’ new torpedo bats

Unless you have been living under a rock the last few days, you may have heard of the New York Yankees' new bats. They are dubbed the "Torpedo" bat for their similar shape to the missile.

It has helped them hit an impressive 15 home runs through three games, leading all the other teams in the MLB. The bats have become a hot topic with players from other teams quickly putting in their orders.

For the Bronx Bombers manager, Aaron Boone, the drama surrounding the new bats has become a headache. He met with the crew over at Talkin' Yanks to voice his opinion on the matter. First, Boone talks about the take going around that they moved the sweep spot on Anthony Volpe's bat.

"That we moved the sweet spot on Volpe's bat to the middle of his bat. Like, no! That's absurd. The sweet spot is the sweet spot on bats," said Boone.

Many have come out with some wild takes on the Yankees' new bats, but they are perfectly legal. Some of the top manufacturers, like Victus, Marucci, and Chandler Bats, all have torpedo models available for baseball players.

"This isn't new, other than we just are able to really really measure things now and evaluate things.. Like, I went by, 'Oh yeah, this feels good. I think this is probably right for me." Now, we have probably a better idea of what actually is right for you" he added.

Bone states that now with advanced analytics, players can get the right equipment instead of basing it on feel. Each torpedo bat is made specifically for the player in mind, and nearly every player's model is slightly different.

The Yankees are not the only ones swinging the new bats

New York Yankees - Anthony Volpe (Photo via IMAGN)

The Yankees certainly lead the way with the new bats. Aaron Leanhardt, an MIT physicist, has been credited with creating the new bats, and he previously served as the club's hitting analyst.

So, it makes sense they would lead the way with usage. However, they are not the only ones who are using them. One player who is using them is Elly De La Cruz, and he is coming off a monster game. The Cincinnati Reds' slugger exploded for two home runs against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Baltimore Orioles' slugger Adley Rutschman also uses the bat. He opened up the season with two home runs, and that is just a handful of players using them. With the success people have had with it, plenty more players will be testing it out.

