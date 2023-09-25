Manager Aaron Boone's future with the New York Yankees in the upcoming season is uncertain. Despite having a contract through 2024, the Yankees' playoff miss has fueled talk of a managerial shake-up.

During an interview with Gary H. Phillips, Boone stated he has not been given any clear direction about whether he will return in 2024.

Boone, who seemed unflustered by the uncertain climate surrounding his job, said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don't worry about it, it’s out of my hands."

Expand Tweet

While Boone admitted to being in the dark about his future, his words suggest that he anticipates being part of the team's upcoming plans.

"My responsibility is to prepare this team to be in a stronger position for championship contention," Boone said.

In a city that puts unparalleled pressure on its sports teams, the Yankees are no different. For Aaron Boone, the objective is simple: To put the Yankees in a position to compete for a championship.

Aaron Boone's tenure with the Yankees has been tumultuous

Since stepping into the role of New York Yankees manager in 2017, Aaron Boone has had a stint marked by both triumphs and challenges.

He found success in his debut season in 2018, posting a 100–62 record. This was despite losing star player Aaron Judge to a wrist injury. They were eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS.

In 2019, Boone guided the Yankees to another 100-win season, yet fell short in the postseason. Similarly, the team saw early exits from the playoffs in both 2020 and 2021.

Last season, the Yankees finished first in the AL East. However, they fell to the Houston Astros in a disheartening ALCS sweep.

Fast forward to 2023, the Yankees failed to make the playoffs. This marked the first time the team didn't reach the postseason under Boone's watch.

As the team looks ahead to the offseason, managerial considerations become just one part of a complex equation.