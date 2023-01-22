Aaron Boone has finally addressed the questions surrounding the New York Yankees shortstop for 2023. The Yankees have put together a solid lineup, but uncertainties remain on the fielding side. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Gleyber Torres, DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza all had stints in the position in 2022 but none of those players were able to stake a claim for the starting spot.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone finally provided some clarity on which players will likely start next year. Oswald Peraza has been exceptional since being promoted to the majors. Anthony Volpe is a young up-and-comer who will likely make his MLB debut next year. Kiner-Falefa is the veteran of the group who has experience and know-how in the position.

While Boone was full of praise for Peraza, it appeared as if seniorty may be a factor in the decision:

"With IKF, we feel like we have a guy capable of being a starting big-league shortstop."

Per a recent Sports Illustrated article, the Yankees manager acknowledged that nothing is final. All three players will most likely be given an opportunity to prove themselves.

"We’ll let that shake out throughout the spring training," added Boone.

Kiner-Falefa was brought in alongside Josh Donaldson in a trade with the Minnesota Twins. Despite some issues on the field, Boone stuck with the 27-year old for the majority of the season.

"IKF HOME RUN GO CRAZY FOLKS. GO CRAZY @short_porch" - Starting 9

In his first season in the Bronx, Kiner-Falefa played in 142 games. He finished with a .261/.314/.327 slash line and just four home runs.

Peraza, meanwhile, has been outstanding since being promoted to the big leagues. In just 18 games, he has a .306/.404/.429 slash line. Time will tell whether he can perform consistently on the field but the 22-year-old Venezuelan already looks the part

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is yet to decide on a starting shortstop for 2023

Manager Aaron Boone looks on against the Houston Astros during game two of the ALCS

The concerns surrounding Kiner-Falefa revolve around his defense. The New York Yankees were one of the best-ranked offensive teams in 2022. They will need to shore up defensive issues if they have any hopes of competing against teams like the Houston Astros.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Aaron Boone says that the team is "obviously really excited" about Anthony Volpe and he will "get a lot of reps in spring training" Aaron Boone says that the team is "obviously really excited" about Anthony Volpe and he will "get a lot of reps in spring training" https://t.co/IJtGjLxHwu

This will be a make-or-break season for Boone. He is entering his sixth season with the club and is yet to appear in a World Series. Managers are paid to make difficult decisions. 2023 will be a critical year for both Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Aaron Boone.

