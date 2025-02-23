Aaron Boone weighs in on Yankees’ facial hair rules and club house reactions

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone recently signed a contract extension through to the 2027 season. He guided the Yankees to the World Series a season ago and is now dealing with higher expectations for this season.

Earlier this week, the Yankees announced that they were revoking the facial hair rule, allowing players to grow beards for the first time. During a Spring Training game on Feb. 23, Boone was asked about the new rule.

"Well, Austin Welles, he grows one (beard) out if he doesn't shave three times a day," Boone answered while talking to the YES Network. ... That thing comes in quick and fast. I don't notice it a lot yet, but you start to notice some stubble that I'm usually making guys shave, and I'm not having to do that right now."

The YES Network broadcasts all games for the New York Yankees and they are getting things going early with Spring Training.

Before ending the in-game interview, the broadcasters wanted to get Boone's take on the new policy. The manager noted that he is yet to see a major change, but at some point, there will be players showing up with more facial hair.

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the New York Yankees for the past seven seasons and 2024 was the best year of his career. He was optimistic about getting a contract extension during Spring Training, and the Yankees were able to deliver.

Aaron Boone gives thoughts on new closer, Devin Williams

The New York Yankees spent plenty of money this offseason to improve the roster for Aaron Boone. There are many new faces in the lineup and the Yankees will also have a new closer in Devin Williams.

Aaron Boone spoke to reporters after a recent game and MLB shared some of his comments on Devin Williams.

"We talk about the Airbender all the time, and rightfully so, but the fastball is real too," Boone said. "He’s just a really good athlete, in really good shape. You can tell he works hard in the winter to be in a position to physically do it. I’m certainly excited to see him. He looks really good so far to me."

Devin Williams has been an All-Star reliever for the Milwaukee Brewers and he has sported a goatee in previous seasons. Williams will benefit from the new facial hair policy, and Boone will benefit from being able to call on Williams to close games.

