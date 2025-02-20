"He's a Mercedes" – Aaron Boone raves about Yankees closer Devin Williams ahead of 2025 season

Turning heads is something Devin Williams has gotten used to over the years. That's exactly what he's done since pitchers and catchers reported last week. Aaron Boone was raving about the Yankees' new closer on Wednesday from the spring training complex, comparing him to a luxury automobile.

With the franchise boasting a rich history of marching out dominant closers, the Yankees believe they have another great one after making a trade for the two-time All-Star and National League Reliever of the Year in December.

Following a session at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Thursday, Boone said (via MLB.com):

“He’s a Mercedes.”

While his "Airbender," a unique changeup that spins like none other, is his go-to pitch when in need of an out, Boone doesn't believe Williams to be a one-trick pony.

"We talk about the Airbender all the time, and rightfully so, but the fastball is real, too," Boone added. "He’s just a really good athlete, in really good shape. You can tell he works hard in the winter to be in a position to physically do it. I’m certainly excited to see him. He looks really good so far to me."

The attention the pitch has received comes with little surprise to Williams, but he's enjoyed the reactions it's gotten from his manager and teammates throughout the infancy of spring training.

Aaron Boone isn't the only one in Yankees camp impressed with Devin Williams

Williams paired up with catcher Austin Wells to toss his first live batting practice as a member of the Yankees in Tampa on Feb. 13. New York's backstop came away impressed with what he saw throughout the session.

“I think it’s just the way he doesn’t change his arm speed and just the way that it moves. There’s not many pitches that move like that pitch,” Wells said. “It was cool getting to be behind the plate for a guy who has an anomaly pitch. I’m much more glad I was seeing it from behind the plate than at the plate.”

In a side session this week, rookie first baseman Ben Rice had a different take on the Airbender:

“That thing is crazy. He has a gift,” Rice said. “Usually, when guys throw changeups, you take a little spin off your fastball. He spins it really high, which means it’s going to look white coming in. That’s what a fastball looks like out of the hand. His changeup mirrors that, like a cue ball that is so white and looks so good, then it falls off and fades away.”

Though hampered by a back injury for the bulk of the 2024 season, Williams is said to be fully healed and hungry to get back on the mound to help aid the Yankees in making another deep postseason run.

